Sir Mo Farah set to run London Marathon despite retiring from track events earlier this year

The TCS London Marathon will take place this weekend with a record-breaking 50,000 participants set to take part on the streets of the capital.

While the majority of the participants will be made up of the general public running for a number of differing charities, there are set to be several famous faces competing around the Thames in both the general race and the Elite races.

Sir Mo Farah will be one such runner set to compete in the elite men’s race despite retiring from the track earlier this year at the age of 39.

He has been urged by the chief executive of the race, Hugher Brasher who has known Farah since he was a young boy, not to write off the marathon despite recent poor performances.

At 37-years-old, Eliud Kipchoge recently hit a new world record, breaking his own personal best by 30 seconds, at the Berlin Marathon and completed the course in 2:01:09.

Brasher responded to his news by saying: “I think Eliud is proving aged 37 and running a PB that the age barriers that we used to think existed do not necessarily now exist.

“I think that what we should be doing is allowing Mo time to decide what he wants. One bad performance, a couple of bad performances, do not mean that people should write somebody off. He is an asbolutely superb athlete and he will always be welcome back.”

So who else will race alongside Sir Mo Farah in the London Marathon 2022?

‘The Split’s Stephen Mangan will take part in this year’s London Marathon

When is the London Marathon 2022?

The London Marathon will take place this weekend on Sunday 2 October 2022 with the main race set to begin at 9.40am (BST)

The BBC will once again have all of the coverage for the London Marathon with the event being shown on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer for fans who wish to stream the race.

Who is competing in the London Marathon 2022?

The acclaimed film and TV star Stephen Mangan will be one of the many famous faces set to compete in this year’s London Marathon. Mangan, who recently appeared in the BBC drama The Split, will be raising money for Marie Curie.

Another on the starting line-up will be fellow actor and singer/songwriter Cynthia Erivo who has previously run the TCS New York City Marathon in 2016.

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner and McFly drummer Harry Judd is set to run the London Marathon once again, having completed the London Half Marathon earlier this year for Tommy’s.

Olympic gold medallist and hockey player Steve Batchelor will be another of the famous faces running the course around the Thames later this week. He also ran the event in 202, raising over £35,000 for Alzheimers Research UK.

According to the TCS Marathon, here are all the famous faces set for the Greenwich Park start line this Sunday: