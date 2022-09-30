Mo Farah is set to miss out on this weekend’s London Marathon - three years after competing in his last

We are only a few days away from the TCS London Marathon as a record-breaking 50,000 runners flock to the English capital to run the 26.2 mile route.

The marathon is largely made up of the general public who are often running for charity, while many celebrities will also be taking part.

McFly drummer Harry Judd is set to run the London Marathon once again, as well as the likes of Olympic gold medallist Steve Batchelor, former England footballer Danny Mills and radio presenter Chris Evans.

The final and most competitive group in the London Marathon are the elite runners who will be looking to claim the title from last year’s winners Sisay Lemma and Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Sir Mo Farah was set to take part in the London Marathon, despite having retired from track earlier this year.

Organisers had managed to persuade the Brit to participate in the event, however it has now been confirmed that he is no longer able to compete.

Why isn’t Mo Farah competing in the London Marathon?

Mo Farah has withdrawn from the London Marathon, only a few days before he was due to take part in the race.

The event would have been the 39-year-old’s first full marathon since 2019, however a hip injury will prevent him from building on the half-marathon race he won in London earlier this month.

Farah has expressed his disappointment at not being able to run this weekend and claimed he has done everything he can to be able to compete but “it hasn’t proved enough”.

“I’ve been training really hard over the past few months and I’d got myself back into good shape and was feeling pretty optimistic about being able to put in a good performance,” said Farah.

“However, over the past 10 days I’ve been feeling pain and tightness in my right hip. I’ve had extensive physio and treatment and done everything I can to be on the start line but it hasn’t improved enough to compete on Sunday.”

Mo Farah’s London Marathon record

Mo Farah has competed in three London Marathons since switching from track five years ago.

His highest finish came in 2018 when he ended the race in third place in a time of 2:06:22, comfortably beating the British record of 2:07:13 set by Steve Jones in 1985.

Farah’s only marathon victory came the same year when he won the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:05:11.

Who are the favourites to win the London Marathon?

Sisay Lemma is currently among the favourites to win the London Marathon after winning the previous year, while his compatriot Kenenisa Bekele could also claim the crown on Sunday.

Female world record holder Brigid Kosgei was favourite for the women’s elite race until she was forced to withdraw with a hamstring injury.

It was expected that the 28-year-old could beat Paula Radcliffe’s London Marathon record from 2003 after already smashing her world record by 81 seconds at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.