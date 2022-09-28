Sun and cloud expected in London for 2022 Marathon this weekend

It’s now just a few days to go until the London Marathon 2022 gets underway with Sir Mo Farah and Eliud Kipchoge set to lead the way in the Elite men’s race.

50,000 runners are expected to start the course in Greenwich Park, a new record for the largest marathon ever staged, while a further 50,000 are ready to join in the fun with the virtual course which can be completed any time between 00:00am and 23.59 on Sunday 2 October on a 26.2 mile course of the runner’s choice.

After two years of uncertainty around the event, 2022 will be the biggest ever London Marathon and will also mark the final time the event is held in October.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the race was pushed back to the autumn season, but 2023 will see it return to April once more.

This year will also mark the first year the London Marathon is partnered with TCS - one of the world’s biggest IT companies and sponsor of the marathons in New York, Toronto and Amsterdam.

Speaking about the partnership, The TCS head of sports sponsorships Michell Taylor said: “We really see running as another engagement opportunity, similar to golf in some ways. We’re not there yet but in our minds this is where we’d like to see things go.

A runner in fancy dress competes in the 2021 London Marathon

“We hear stories all the time of our executives meeting up with clients, going for a run, training together. It’s a huge connection point so certainly it helps enhance relationships, without a doubt.”

With only a few more days until the TCS London Marathon begins, here is all you need to know about what Sunday’s forecast is looking like...

When is the TCS London Marathon 2022?

The marathon takes place this Sunday 2 October 2022.

Schedule:

8.30am: Mini London marathon

8.50am: Elite wheelchair races

9am: Elite women’s race

9.40am: Elite men’s race and mass start

BBC will be following all of the event with coverage of the race being shown on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer for those wishing to stream the event.

What will the weather be like in London this weekend?

According to the Met Office, Sunday is likely to see temperatures of around 13C at 10am and will rise to 17C by 1pm.

The day is set to be dry with only a 5-10% chance of precipitation likely throughout the day. First thing will see the sun shining with cloud cover coming in as the morning and afternoon progresses.

What to wear for London marathon this weekend

Many participants wear old clothes or a bin liner to keep themselves warm while they wait at the starting line up. September and October are still usually months where shorts and T-shirts are worn, but while waiting for the race to begin, old clothes are vital in order to keep participants warm.

In mild weather, the TCS London Marathon website recommends wearing lightweight cover-up pieces, such as a long-sleeved T-shirt.