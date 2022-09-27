London Marathon 2022 road closures: which roads are closed, what time do they close and open
Tens of thousands of runners, alongside crowds of spectators are expected to descend on central London on Sunday 2 October
It’s the time of the year once again when one of the biggest cities in the world will partially shutdown.
The London Marathon 2022 is set to take place on Sunday 2 October, with more than 80,000 people expected to take to the streets of the cpatial, either as a participant or spectator. With huge numbers expected, it’s no shock that Londoners will have to experience some road closures as the event takes place.
Here’s the full list of road clsoures you need toknow ahead of time.
What roads will be closed for London Marathon 2022?
Road closures throughout London will take place a few days before and after the main marathon on Sunday 2 October. These roads include:
St James’ Park
- The Mall/Marlborough Road from 5am on Thursday 29 September to 6pm on Monday, October 3
- Spur Road/Constitution Hill/Horse Guards Road/Birdcage Walk (eastbound) from 6am on Friday, September 30 to 6am on Monday, October 3
- Birdcage Walk (westbound) from 7.30am on Saturday, October 1 to 06am on Monday, October 3
Canary Wharf
- All roads closed from 8am to 7pm on Sunday 2 October
Greenwich
- Romney Road from 7am to 3pm on Sunday 2 October
- Creek Road (A200) from 7am to 3pm on Sunday 2 October
- The most northern part of the A206, leading into the A200 from 7am to 3pm on Sunday 2 October
Rotherhithe
- Lower Road from 8am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- Surrey Quays Road from 8am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- Quebec Way from 8am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- Salter Road from 8am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- Brunel Road from 8am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- Jamaica Road from 8am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
Westcombe Park
- Shooters Hill Road from 7am on Sunday 2 October
- St John’s Park from 7am on Sunday 2 October
- Old Dover Road from 7am on Sunday 2 October
- Charlton Way from 7am on Sunday 2 October
- Vanbrugh Park from 7am on Sunday 2 October
- Charlton Road Charlton Park Road from 7am on Sunday 2 October
- Charlton Park Lane from 7am on Sunday 2 October
- Woolwich Road (A206) from 7am on Sunday 2 October
Roads in Westcombe Park will aim to be reopened fully by 3pm.
Wapping
- The Highway from 8am to 7pm on Sunday 2 October
Isle of Dogs
- East Ferry Road from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- Marsh Wall from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- North Colonnade from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- South Colonnade from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- Poplar High Street from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- West India Dock Road from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- Limehouse from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
- Westferry Road from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October
Additionally, the TCS Mini-Marathon will be taking place on Saturday 1 October, 24 hours before the main event. As a result, road closures will take place through central London from 7.30am until 11.30pm to accomodate this:
- Blackfriars Underpass (westbound)
- White Lion Hill
- Victoria Embankment
- Arundel Street
- Surrey Street
- Temple Place
- Savoy Street
- Northumberland Avenue
- Whitehall Place
- Great Scotland Yard
- Horse Guards Avenue
- Whitehall
- Bridge Street (eastbound)
- Westminster Bridge (eastbound)
- Great George Street