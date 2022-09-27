Tens of thousands of runners, alongside crowds of spectators are expected to descend on central London on Sunday 2 October

It’s the time of the year once again when one of the biggest cities in the world will partially shutdown.

The London Marathon 2022 is set to take place on Sunday 2 October, with more than 80,000 people expected to take to the streets of the cpatial, either as a participant or spectator. With huge numbers expected, it’s no shock that Londoners will have to experience some road closures as the event takes place.

Here’s the full list of road clsoures you need toknow ahead of time.

Tens of thousands of people will descend on central London for the marathon on 2 October. (Credit: Getty Images)

What roads will be closed for London Marathon 2022?

Road closures throughout London will take place a few days before and after the main marathon on Sunday 2 October. These roads include:

St James’ Park

The Mall/Marlborough Road from 5am on Thursday 29 September to 6pm on Monday, October 3

Canary Wharf

All roads closed from 8am to 7pm on Sunday 2 October

Greenwich

Romney Road from 7am to 3pm on Sunday 2 October

Rotherhithe

Lower Road from 8am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October

Westcombe Park

Shooters Hill Road from 7am on Sunday 2 October

Roads in Westcombe Park will aim to be reopened fully by 3pm.

Wapping

The Highway from 8am to 7pm on Sunday 2 October

Isle of Dogs

East Ferry Road from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 2 October

Additionally, the TCS Mini-Marathon will be taking place on Saturday 1 October, 24 hours before the main event. As a result, road closures will take place through central London from 7.30am until 11.30pm to accomodate this: