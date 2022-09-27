The RMT and Aslef unions are holding strike action on the weekend of the London Marathon, leaving particpants looking for other ways into the city

The London Marathon 2022 is set to kick off this weekend and, as one of the UK’s biggest sporting events, thousands of people will be decending on the captial.

However, some may have to find other way of reaching London as the weekend will coincide with the latest round of RMT and Aslef union strikes. The unions have been locked in a long-standing dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions with Network Rail and other train companies.

The strikes caused chaos earlier this summer, bringing most of the country to a standstill. More disruption is expected as workers preapre to walk out once more.

Rail strikes this weekend will give participants in the London Marathon 2022 a hurdle to overcome (Credit: Getty Images)

What date will rail strikes take place in October?

RMT and Aslef members will walk out on Saturday 1 October, the day before the London Marathon. Therefore, those travelling from further away from the capital will have to make alternative arrangements.

Advertisement

The marathon will take place on Sunday 2 October. Runners are expected at the start line in the early morning, with the starting time for most participants being 9.30am.

For many travelling from outside London, the plan may be to arrive a day or two before the race begins in order to prepare and be ready at the starting line. However, the rail strike will make travel by train to the city impossible the day before, and rail services may start late on Sunday.

Which services will be affected by the rail strikes?

Govia Thameslink Railway have warned commuters that lines will be “extremely busy” on Sunday. The company also warned that only those travelling a short distance into London will make it to the starting line at Blackheath due to disruption spilling over to the day after the strike.

Services on Sunday are expected to begin at 7.30am. Lines are expected to be packed with those heading into the centre of London for the beginning of the race.

There will be no train services on many lines across London, including in the south of London, or between Ely and King’s Lynn on Saturday 1 October. Around 18% of services run by Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink will run, there commuters are warned that carriages will be busy.

Advertisement

Companies affected by the Aslef strike includes:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Northern Trains

Southeastern

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

RMT strikes will affect services from companies including:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

When else are rail workers striking?

Advertisement