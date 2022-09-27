How will rail strike impact London Marathon 2022? October train strikes date, services affected, travel latest
The RMT and Aslef unions are holding strike action on the weekend of the London Marathon, leaving particpants looking for other ways into the city
The London Marathon 2022 is set to kick off this weekend and, as one of the UK’s biggest sporting events, thousands of people will be decending on the captial.
However, some may have to find other way of reaching London as the weekend will coincide with the latest round of RMT and Aslef union strikes. The unions have been locked in a long-standing dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions with Network Rail and other train companies.
The strikes caused chaos earlier this summer, bringing most of the country to a standstill. More disruption is expected as workers preapre to walk out once more.
Most Popular
What date will rail strikes take place in October?
RMT and Aslef members will walk out on Saturday 1 October, the day before the London Marathon. Therefore, those travelling from further away from the capital will have to make alternative arrangements.
Advertisement
The marathon will take place on Sunday 2 October. Runners are expected at the start line in the early morning, with the starting time for most participants being 9.30am.
For many travelling from outside London, the plan may be to arrive a day or two before the race begins in order to prepare and be ready at the starting line. However, the rail strike will make travel by train to the city impossible the day before, and rail services may start late on Sunday.
Which services will be affected by the rail strikes?
Govia Thameslink Railway have warned commuters that lines will be “extremely busy” on Sunday. The company also warned that only those travelling a short distance into London will make it to the starting line at Blackheath due to disruption spilling over to the day after the strike.
Services on Sunday are expected to begin at 7.30am. Lines are expected to be packed with those heading into the centre of London for the beginning of the race.
There will be no train services on many lines across London, including in the south of London, or between Ely and King’s Lynn on Saturday 1 October. Around 18% of services run by Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink will run, there commuters are warned that carriages will be busy.
Advertisement
Companies affected by the Aslef strike includes:
- Avanti West Coast
- Chiltern Railways
- CrossCountry
- Greater Anglia
- Great Western Railway
- Hull Trains
- LNER
- London Overground
- Northern Trains
- Southeastern
- TransPennine Express
- West Midlands Trains
RMT strikes will affect services from companies including:
- Chiltern Railways
- Cross Country Trains
- Greater Anglia
- LNER
- East Midlands Railway
- c2c
- Great Western Railway
- Northern Trains
- South Eastern
- South Western Railway
- Transpennine Express
- Avanti West Coast
- West Midlands Trains
- GTR (including Gatwick Express)
When else are rail workers striking?
Advertisement
In addition to the strike on 1 October, rail staff will also walk out on 5 October. If an agreement between union bosses and Network Rail has not been met, staff will also strike on Saturday 8 October.