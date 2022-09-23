TSSA join RMT and Aslef in announcing strike

Ticket office staff and other rail workers will be joining in the growing wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members in Network Rail and a number of train operators will walk out across four days in October.

The announcement was made soon after the Chancellor told MPs the Government is planning action to stop “militant” trade unions closing down the transport system.

TSSA joins RMT and Aslef who have already announced industrial action in October.

The announcement comes after the TSSA cancelled strike dates scheduled for September following the Queen’s death.

Here is all you need to know:

When are TSSA members striking?

TSSA announced that thousands of its members will strike next month.

Union members will take part in industrial action on:

1 October

5 October

6 October

8 October

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef are also striking on 1 October, threatening a complete shutdown of the UK’s rail system the day before the opening of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

Aslef members are also striking on 5 October, with RMT also walking out on 8 October.

Why are TSSA members striking?

The union announced the strikes on Friday (23 September) as part of the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The TSSA is seeking a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, a pay rise which meets the cost-of-living crisis and no unagreed changes to terms and conditions.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “We do not take this action lightly. We would much rather find a fair negotiated solution to this now long-running dispute, but we simply have no choice.

“A huge number of rail workers in our union, many of whom are longstanding members, had never been directly involved in an industrial dispute before this year.

“Across our railways, our members recently stepped up to the plate yet again and went above and beyond to meet unprecedented demand during the period of public mourning to provide additional services and keep the public safe, much like they did during the pandemic. They prove their worth time and time again and yet they are still undervalued.

“We can only hope the new Secretary of State for Transport can see sense where her predecessor could not. She has the power to mandate a fair pay rise, reasonable terms and conditions and end this dispute. It is time for train operators to meet us round the table and reach fair solutions.”

Who is striking?

TSSA members involved in the action include staff working in ticket offices, stations, control rooms, and other support roles.

Unite have also announced that its members employed in Network Rail’s electric control rooms will strike on 1,5 and 8 October.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Network Rail play a crucial and demanding role in maintaining the electrical supply to the rail network. To be faced with a three-year pay freeze during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades is disgraceful. They will continue to receive Unite’s complete support.”