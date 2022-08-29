The latest from unions and rail bosses on whether there could be more rail disruption in September

More train strikes could be on the way in coming weeks as unions and train operators struggle to reach a deal.

Passengers around Britain have faced massive disruption over the last three months as members of the RMT and other unions stage a series of 24-hour walkouts.

The most recent strikes on 18 and 20 August saw four out of five services cancelled and caused travel chaos for many trying people attending festivals and sporting events.

Each strike has seen around 40,000 members of the RMT union at Network Rail refuse to work in a dispute over pay, pension and working conditions, with members of the TSSA, Unite and Aslef also staging walkouts over pay and conditions.

RMT general secreatary Mick Lynch has warned that more rail strikes are ‘very likely’ (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has accused the unions of doing “lasting damage” to the rail network but union officials say the action is necessary to protect their members’ rights.

Will there be more train strikes in September?

None of the unions involved in August’s strikes has announced plans for strike action in September but the RMT has warned that more strikes are “very likely”.

The RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “We’re not any closer. We’ve had no offer from the train operating companies and the position of Network Rail is as it was during the last phase of action.”

He said that the union would continue to work with train operating companies and Network Rail to try to reach a solution but the union has refused to take Network Rail’s latest offer of 8% over two years to its members for a vote.

Mr Lynch said Network Rail had “upped the ante” by threatening compulsory redundancies - something it had previously said would not happen.

The TSSA has not indicated any further action but, with the exception of some management-grade roles, also has not reached a settlement in its dispute with rail companies.

Last week Aslef confirmed that members at three more train companies had voted in favour of strike action but did not announce any new dates. Staff at nine companies have already staged a one-day strike over pay.

Before taking any further strike action, the unions will have to ballot their members and give rail companies and passengers sufficient notice.

Why are rail workers striking?

RMT members are striking in a dispute over pay, pension and job security.

After several days of strikes in July and August, the union rejected what it called a “paltry” 8% pay rise over two years. Staff would have seen their salary rise by 4% this year and 2% next year, with the final 2% conditional on reaching what Network Rail called “modernisation milestones”.

The union wants the pay rise to be in line with inflation, which stood at 10%. It has also previously claimed that the modernisation being sought by Network Rail is a threat to jobs and to safety.

The TSSA is also demanding a “fair” pay rise for its members who work for Network Rail, as well as assurances over job security under plans to modernise the rail network.

Aslef, which represents train drivers says that while it has reached deals with several train operating companies, several others “have their hands tied by the Department for Transport and aren’t able to negotiate a reasonable deal”. It says that drivers have faced wage freezes while senior managers and shareholders have seen salaries and dividends soar.

What have Network Rail and the Government said?

The strikes have been causing major disruption since June (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “We have made a good and fair offer but, with the exception of our TSSA management grades who accepted the deal, our unions are refusing to let our employees have a say, and sadly that means more disruption on the rail network.”

In a letter to Mick Lynch, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the Government was now looking to force through modernisation proposals.

He urged the RMT to ballot its members on the latest Network Rail offer, which he called “fair and legitimate”. He also said that a pay offer from train operating companies was on the table as soon as the RMT “agree to reforms that will bring the railways off taxpayer-funded life support”.