In a statement Lynch said the government ‘need to get serious about providing an offer’

The UK is set to be rocked by a series of train strikes this summer.

RMT union members will walk out on two days this week and a further two days in August to a dispute about pay and job redundancies.

Passengers are being advised to avoid all but unnecessary travel with widespread disruption expected.

RMT Union Leader Mick Lynch has been the face of the strike, leading the conversation in the media and negotiating with the government behind closed doors.

Speaking to Sky News in July, Lynch said union members would “not hesitate to strike and strike again.”

Here’s everything you need to know about who Mick Lynch is.

Who is Mick Lynch?

Lynch was born in 1962 and was brought up in Paddington in West London.

Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the RMT, speaks at the Durham Miners Gala 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

The 60-year-old was born to Irish parents and left school at 16 to become an electrician before making the move into construction.

In 1993 he started working for Eurostar and became a member of the RMT Union.

In the past two decades he moved steadily up the ladder, serving two terms as the assistant general secretary before being elected as the permanent general secretary in May 2021.

What has he said about the train strikes?

The union leader has been at the forefront of the strike and has a lot to say on the matter.

The general secretary explained: “Rail companies are making at least £500 million a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Railway workers have been treated appallingly and, despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry, with the support of the Government, has failed to take their concerns seriously.

“We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1% and rising.

“Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.”

Why are there train strikes?

The RMT Union called upon their members to strike in response to employees wages and concerns around redundancies.

A quiet Central Station in Glasgow, Scotland (Pic: Getty Images)

They have asked for a pay rise of at least 7% in line with the current cost of living crisis.

Lynch explained why the workers had to go on strike saying: “We haven’t had any pay rises, we are faced with thousands of job cuts and they want to rip up our terms and conditions in a form of hire and rehire that is internal to the railway.

“If there is not a settlement we will continue our campaign. I think there are going to be many more unions balloting across the country because people can’t take it any more.”

Lynch said: “The rail industry and the Government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish.

“They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

“Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work. And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.

“We remain open for talks, but we will continue our campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement.”

How much is his salary?

Lynch currently earns a salary of £84,000.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, it was alleged that he made £124,000 a year.

However the union leader denied these claims.