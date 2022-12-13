Latest on the routes and services remaining open as RMT staff stage first in a new round of strikes over pay and conditions

Britain’s railways have come to a near-stop as workers across the network begin the first in a series of 48-hour strikes planned for December and January.

Members of the RMT union at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies in England, Scotland and Wales have walked out after rejecting a new pay offer from Network Rail. Around 40,000 staff are taking part in the series of strikes, which will initially affect services on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December and Friday 16 and Saturday 17 December. Further strikes will follow on 24-27 December, 3- 4 January and 6-7 January.

Half of all lines are closed on strike days and services are only running between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with just 20% of services operating. Below is the latest information on which services are running from each train company.

Avanti West Coast

One train per hour in both directions between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Preston. A limited service is operating to Glasgow. Several areas are not being served, such as Blackpool, Edinburgh, North Wales and Shrewsbury.

c2c

Two trains per hour in each direction between London Fenchurch Street and Pitsea via Rainham, and Shoeburyness via Laindon. No trains are running to or from Ockendon or Chafford Hundred.

Caledonian Sleeper

All departures on Tuesday and Wednesday night are cancelled.

Chiltern Railways

One train per hour in both directions between London Marylebone and each of Aylesbury via High Wycombe; Banbury; and Oxford Parkway. The same frequency is in place between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham. No trains are running north of Banbury or to/from Oxford station.

CrossCountry

A very limited service is in place. No direct services are running to and from Birmingham New Street and these locations: Penzance via Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth; Cardiff Central; Stansted Airport via Peterborough and Cambridge; and Nottingham.

East Midlands Railway

One train per hour in each direction between London St Pancras and each of Corby, Nottingham and Sheffield. There is the same frequency between Derby and both Matlock and Nottingham; between Sheffield and Nottingham; and between Leicester and Nottingham. All other routes are closed.

Gatwick Express

Services are suspended. Passengers travelling to or from Gatwick Airport can use Southern and Thameslink trains.

Grand Central

Three trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Northallerton, and two between King’s Cross and Wakefield Kirkgate.

Great Northern/Thameslink

Two trains per hour between St Pancras International and Bedford, and St Pancras International and Luton. One train per hour between King’s Cross and Ely, Cambridge and Ely, and King’s Cross and Cambridge. Two trains per hour between King’s Cross and Peterborough, between King’s Cross and Welwyn Garden City, and between King’s Cross and Stevenage,

Great Western Railway

Only a very limited service is running between London Paddington and Bristol, Cardiff, Oxford and Plymouth.

Greater Anglia

Very limited service on some routes to and from London Liverpool Street. No trains on regional and branch lines.

Heathrow Express

A full service is operating, but only between 7.30am and 6.17pm.

Hull Trains

Only four trains are running between Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

London North Eastern Railway

A limited timetable is in operation, with the London King’s Cross-Edinburgh route having just eight trains in each direction.

London Northwestern Railway

A limited service is connecting Birmingham New Street with Crewe, London Euston and Wolverhampton. Other routes are closed.

Lumo

A reduced timetable is in place with just two trains each way between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

Merseyrail

A limited service is operating. No trains are running between Chester and Rock Ferry, Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry, or Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross.

Northern

Open routes include Liverpool to Manchester; York to Leeds; and Leeds to Sheffield.

ScotRail

Trains are only running across the Central Belt, Fife and the Borders.

South Western Railway

A “severely limited service” is running, and only between London Waterloo and Basingstoke, Southampton, Windsor and Woking.

Southeastern

The vast majority of the network in Kent and East Sussex is closed. Only 44 out of 180 stations are open. The high-speed route to Ashford International is open.

Southern

Much of the network is shut down. Limited services on the Brighton Mainline to London Bridge and London Victoria.

Stansted Express

Two trains per hour between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

TransPennine Express

A reduced timetable is operating only on these routes: Between York and Manchester Piccadilly; between Cleethorpes and Sheffield; and between Preston and Manchester Airport.

Transport for Wales

An hourly service between Cardiff and Newport, with limited trains elsewhere.

West Midlands Railway

