More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers are set to strike over a four day period in a dispute over pay, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) has announced.

The CWU said its members will walk out on two days at the end of August, with more planned for September, and services will be disrupted as a result of the industrial action.

Scottish regional secretary of the CWU Craig Anderson warned that deliveries and collections will be “shut down” across Scotland during the four days of strike action.

It comes after three months of talks which ended on Tuesday (9 August) with no agreement being reached.

The CWU wrote on Twitter: "15,000 postal workers will strike for a proper pay rise. Four days.

"All action commenting 0400. £750m profit, £400m to shareholders, millions to bosses.

"We want our share."

When are Royal Mail workers striking?

Staff will strike over a four day period and walkouts will take place on the following dates:

Friday 26 August

Wednesday 31 August

Thursday 8 September

Friday 9 September

The strike follows a recent ballot which saw 98% of CWU members vote to take action.

Why are workers striking?

Last month the CWU demanded that the Royal Mail begin talks to agree to a "straight, no-strings" pay rise.

The union said management responded with a 2% pay rise, which it claims would lead to a dramatic reduction in worker living standards due to soaring inflation.

A further 3.5% increase is available, subject to agreeing on a series of changes, the company said, but the CWU rejected this offer.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company."

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger added: “Our members know full well what they are worth. They are willing to fight for a no-strings, real-terms pay rise that they are fully entitled to.

“No worker wants to be in this position, and since this dispute began, we eagerly pursued discussions and negotiations. But this was rejected by management, who have left us with no choice but to fight.

“Our members deserve a pay rise that rewards their fantastic achievements in keeping the country connected during the pandemic, but also helps them keep up during this current economic crisis.

“We won’t be backing down until we get just that.”

What has Royal Mail said?

Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson told Sky News last month that the company had offered staff a 5.5% pay rise with no strings attached.

The company has also given workers an unconditional 2% pay increase due to the cost of living that will come in from this month.

Mr Thompson said: "Our team definitely deserve a pay increase. I think we all recognise what’s around us in terms of the cost of living crisis.

"None of us are immune to that, my team are not immune to that."

Royal Mail said last month that it was “disappointed” members of the CWU had voted in favour of industrial action, adding that it will continue to seek an agreement on pay.

Ricky McAulay, operations director at Royal Mail said: "After more than three months of talks, the CWU have failed to engage in any meaningful discussion on the changes we need to modernise, or to come up with alternative ideas.

“The CWU rejected our offer worth up to 5.5% for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years.

"In a business that is currently losing £1 million pounds a day, we can only fund this offer by agreeing the changes that will pay for it.

“Royal Mail can have a bright future, but we can’t achieve that by living in the past. By modernising we can offer more of what our customers want at a price they are willing to pay, all whilst protecting jobs on the best terms and conditions in our industry.

"The CWU’s failure to engage on the changes we need is an abdication of responsibility for the long-term job security of their members.

“We apologise to our customers for the disruption that CWU’s industrial action will cause.

"We are ready to talk further with CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action but, as we have consistently said, it must be about both change and pay.