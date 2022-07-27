Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch said ‘members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions’

Over 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking part in the 24-hour strike , which has forced around half of Britain’s rail network to close.

This is what you need to know about who exactly is striking - and why.

Why are rail workers striking?

Rail workers are striking due to an ongoing dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and working conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators went on strike after union leaders rejected a “paltry” 4% pay rise offer from Network Rail for the rest of the year, and a potential 4% pay rise in 2023 if staff accepted changes to their job contracts.

The RMT has said that the offer from Network Rail represents a “real terms pay cut” for its members.

Instead, the RMT is calling for a pay rise of at least 7%, which, as it stands, is still below the current rate of inflation, which is at 9.4%.

In a statement, RMT general secretary Mick Lync h said: “Our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and train companies have not offered us anything new.

“In fact Network Rail have upped the ante, threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.

“The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.

“RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.”

Lynch added that the Government “need to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us”.

Which train staff members are on strike?

All train operators are affected by the strikes as they involve Network Rail staff who are responsible for maintaining the railways in England, Scotland and Wales.

These are the train operators taking part in the strikes, and when the next strikes are planned.

Wednesday 27 July

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Southern

Thameslink

West Midlands Trains

TransPennine Express

Saturday 30 July

On Saturday, around 5,500 train drivers across seven rail companies will be striking, coinciding with the Commonwealth Games and first day of the English Football League season.

Arriva Rail London

Great Western

LNER

Greater Anglia

Southeastern

Hull Trains

West Midlands Trains

Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August

RMT members will go on strike once again, impacting the same services as those on 27 July.

On these days, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), a union which also represents rail workers, will also join in the industrial actions on these days.

