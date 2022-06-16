The latest updates on which services are running or cancelled as travellers brace for week of disruption on the railways

Rail passengers around Britain are being warned to expect major problems next week as up to 50,000 staff go on strike.

Members of the RMT union are set to stage three days of walkouts in a dispute with rail bosses over pay, redundancy and safety concerns.

The strikes on 21, 23 and 25 June will affect routes across England, Scotland and Wales and are expected to have a major impact on services throughout the week.

Network Rail has said that half of all lines will be completely shut on strike days, with a focus on keeping open links between major cities.

Revised timetable

Only a fifth of services are expected to run, starting no earlier than 6.30am and finishing at 7.30pm. A full revised timetable covering the strike days and the days in between will be published on Friday 17 June but operators and Network Rail have already confirmed revised times for some routes.

Services will continue to run between London and Leeds; Newcastle; Birmingham; Manchester; Liverpool; Sheffield; Nottingham; Bristol; Brighton; Norwich and Southampton, but services will start later and finish earlier.

Examples of the last trains from London on strike days include: Edinburgh: 2pm; Leeds: 3.05pm; Birmingham: 3.43pm; Cardiff: 4.27pm; Brighton: 5.50pm.

Map showing the open lines during strike days, June 2022 (Map: Network Rail)

Lines from England to Glasgow and Edinburgh will remain open but services will be severely cut, with the last London-to-Edinburgh train leaving at 2pm. Services between the two Scottish cities will also continue to operate, with two trains per hour, but there will be no service on any routes north of the two cities.

In Wales, only a handful of lines will remain open, including the main Cardiff-to-Bristol route and parts of the South Wales Valleys lines connecting Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare and Treherbert. Services on open lines will be significantly reduced.

Every rail operator will be affected by the strike even if their staff aren’t part of the action as Network Rail workers who are striking control signalling around the country.

Many are still to confirm their final plans, only warning that all services will be significantly disrupted, but some have indicated that certain services will still run, including the following:

c2c - Two trains per hour from London Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness via Laindon, and the same frequency from London Fenchurch Street to Pitsea via Rainham.

East Midlands Railway - One train per hour will run in each direction on most routes.

Greater Anglia - A “very limited service” on some routes to and from London Liverpool Street.

Heathrow Express -A reduced frequency service will be in place, with later first trains and earlier last trains.

Hull Trains - Trains will only run between Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

London Northwestern Railway - Two trains per hour between London Euston and Northampton, and one per hour between Birmingham New Street and Northampton.

ScotRail - Two trains per hour will run between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk.

South Western Railway - Four trains per hour between London Waterloo and Woking, and two per hour between London Waterloo and Basingstoke.

Southern -Services will run on the Brighton Mainline to London Bridge and London Victoria, with additional trains from Tattenham Corner, Epsom Downs, Sutton and West Croydon, via Crystal Palace.

Stansted Express - A reduced frequency will be in place, with later first trains and earlier last trains.

Cancelled services

Among the services already confirmed to be cancelled on strike days are:

All Avanti West Coast services to North Wales, Stoke and Edinburgh; all Greater Anglia regional and branch routes; all Caledonian Sleeper from Monday to Friday; Gatwick Express; London Northwestern trains between London Euston and Crewe; all ScotRail services north of Edinburgh and Glasgow, and all Thameslink trains between London St Pancras and London Bridge.