Train passengers are being hit by major disruption as nationwide strikes bring the country’s rail network to a halt.
Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out in what is being called the ‘biggest rail strike in modern history’.
The areas impacted by the rail strikes
Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places including Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.
Normally busy stations such as London Euston were almost deserted this morning, except for picket lines by union members, with the start of services delayed until 7.30am.
Only a fifth of services will run, half of lines will remain closed and the network will be shut down at 6.30pm.
Strikes are also planned for Thursday and Saturday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
London Underground services are also suspended on the vast majority of lines today as workers walk out in a separate dispute over pensions and job losses, taking the total number of staff on strike - including those from Network rail and the train companies - to more than 50,000.
Motorists warned over strikes
The strikes will cause travel misery for millions this week, with motorists warned to expect a surge in traffic as rail passengers switch to the roads.
The AA predicts the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas.
Pupils and parents are also being urged to make an alternative plan for getting to school for A-level and GCSE exams, while Glastonbury festival-goers will face disruption as about half of Great Western Railway’s trains due to serve Castle Cary in Somerset, carrying revellers to the festival between Wednesday and Friday, are cancelled.
Latest news on the biggest rail strike in 30 years
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 10:21
Labour MPs join picket lines
Labour MPs have joined picket lines in support of striking rail workers, despite being warned against it.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reportedly ordered frontbenchers not to join picket lines outside stations as the UK faces the biggest rail strike in a generation.
Shadow Treasury chief secretary Pat McFadden said he understands why the RMT union is pressing for a pay rise, but that he wants to see a negotiated settlement.
Asked what his message to Labour MPs who do join the protests would be, Mr McFadden told LBC News: “I would say to them, in the end that’s not how this will be resolved.
“It will be resolved by a deal that gets the railways running again, and that’s where the political focus should be.”
Kate Osborne, a parliamentary aide to shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle, Labour whip Navendu Mishra, and Ian Lavery, the MP for Wansbeck and a former Labour Party chairman, are among those who have joined picket lines.
Birmingham Hall Green MP Tahir Ali said he would be joining pickets later on Tuesday, tweeting: “Solidarity to all those who are out taking action to protect jobs, ensure safety, and win better pay and conditions.”
PM tells commuters to ‘stay the course’
Boris Johnson has warned commuters they must be prepared to “stay the course” in the face of the “unnecessary aggravation” caused by rail strikes.
The Prime Minister told a meeting of the Cabinet this morning that reforms were needed on the railways.
He said: “We need the union barons to sit down with Network Rail and the train companies and get on with it.
“We need, I’m afraid, everybody, and I say this to the country as a whole, we need to get ready to stay the course.
“To stay the course, because these reforms, these improvements in the way we run our railways are in the interests of the travelling public, they will help to cut costs for farepayers up and down the country.”
He added that the modernisation programme was also in the interests of workers because “if we don’t do this, these great companies, this great industry, will face further financial pressure, it will go bust and the result will be they have to hike up the cost of tickets still further”.
That would result in the “disaster” of declining rail use, he warned.
Video: commuters pile on to buses at Victoria as station closes for tube strike
London Bridge Underground deserted
The usually busy London Bridge Underground station was deserted by 9am today, as commuters were forced to take a different route.
The entrances were closed off by metal fences and boards inside told anyone arriving that the station was shut due to the industrial action.
Behind the barriers, the concourse and ticket area, which would normally be teeming during the morning rush-hour, was empty.
A message running across a ticker board stated “This station is closed owing to strike”, and station staff could be seen telling travellers where they might be able to take an alternative route.
London workers hit by delays
London workers have been hit by disruption and delays this morning due to the strike action.
Electrical engineer Harry Charles said his normal 10-minute journey to work by train to London Bridge took him 90 minutes.
The 30-year-old, from Lewisham, south-east London, said: “Obviously I had to wake up early and left my house at 6am.
“I am with the employees who are striking because their money is not going up and the cost of everything is rising.
“The strike has caused a lot of hassle for people but everyone wants to be able to eat and be able to afford to put in a good day’s work.”
He added: “I had to go in as I work in a hospital. I travelled by bus and it was full. I had to let three or four buses go.”
National Rail warns of suspended London services
National Rail has warned of disruption to London Overground services in Highbury, expected until 9:45pm.
Several routes have also been suspended in addition to the strike timetable:
- Between Clapham Junction and Dalston Junction
- Between West Croydon / Crystal Palace / New Cross and Highbury and Islington
Queues at Clapham Junction
Queues are growing at bus stops outside Clapham Junction station in south-west London as the rail and Tube strikes hit commuters.
Traffic on the roads around the station has also started to build up, with congestion bringing cars to a standstill.
Only a steady flow of commuters who are travelling on reduced train services are coming in and out of the station.
Uber users facing surge in prices
Uber users in London are being hit with a surge in prices amid strikes on the railways and London Underground.
A three-mile journey from Paddington to King’s Cross was estimated to cost £27 at 8.45am.
What’s happening at train stations this morning?
London Euston
A usually busy London Euston Station was almost deserted on Tuesday morning, with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds of commuters present.
Dover Priory
A usually busy Dover Priory Railway Station is deserted this morning as three days of rail strikes begin.
The High Speed railway line to London St Pancras is only running from Ashford International today, meaning many commuters to London will either work from home or drive to Ashford from surrounding towns to get to the capital.
Maidenhead
Dozens of people braved the first train to London out of Maidenhead station in Berkshire, a popular town for commuting, at 7.40am on Tuesday.
But other platforms on the usually busy station were deserted, with only one train running every half hour to the capital on the Elizabeth Line route.
Birmingham New Street
At Birmingham New Street, the station has been quieter than a usual Tuesday morning rush, with travellers appearing to have either decided to work from home or found alternative ways to get to their desks.
Several Labour MPs join RMT pickets to show support for rail workers
Several Labour MPs have joined RMT pickets to show their support for rail workers taking strike action on Tuesday morning.
Tahir Ali, the MP for Birmingham Hall Green, said he would be joining pickets later on Tuesday and posted: “Solidarity to all those who are out taking action to protect jobs, ensure safety, and win better pay and conditions.”
Beth Winter and Ian Lavery tweeted: