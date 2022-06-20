More than 50,000 employees from across 13 train operators are expected to strike, with members of the public being encouraged to avoid travelling by rail

Millions of people in the UK are preparing for widespread travel disruption in the coming days.

The largest rail strike in 30 years will see four out of five train services cut over a three-day period.

The industrial action, which is taking place during one of the busiest weeks in the UK social calendar, is expected to hit Glastonbury Festival.

But what if you’ve already bought your ticket, or need to travel on one of the impacted days, can you get a refund or is there any compensation available?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the rail strike?

The rail strike will take place over three days, beginning on the 21 June, with further strikes on the 23 and 25 June.

Trains arrive and depart from Clapham Junction station on 20 June, 2022 in London, England (Pic: Getty Images)

It is expected to cause widespread disruption to services for six days, with National Rail and 13 other train operators due to substantially reduce their services.

On 21 June, Transport for London will take part in the strike, which will see 50,000 workers walk out in protest at pay rises and employee redundancies.

The other two days of action will see 40,000 workers take part.

Am I eligible for a refund?

Whether or not you will be entitled to a full refund depends on how long your train is delayed and whether it was rescheduled or cancelled.

This applies to anyone who has bought an advanced ticket, who has a season ticket or who has just bought a ticket on the day of travel.

How can I claim a refund?

Customers are able to apply for a refund through the Delay to Pay scheme if a train is delayed by more than 15 minutes.

This scheme is set up to help people access a partial or full refund, depending on their circumstances.

To be eligible for a refund, customers must get in touch with the train company they are travelling with and provide details of the delayed train and evidence of their ticket.

If you are claiming for multiple trains, you have to do so with each one individually.

Each train operator has their own individual delay repay website.

Here are the Delay to Pay contact details for the train companies that are planning to go on strike:

How much of a refund can I receive?

The amount of refund you will receive depends on your ticket type and the length of time delayed.

If you have a single ticket, you can get 25% of the price refunded if your train is delayed by 15 to 29 minutes.

If your train leaves you waiting for 30 to 59 minutes you can get a refund of 50%.

You are eligible for a full refund if you are left waiting longer than 60 minutes.

If you have a return ticket, the amount you get refunded is calculated by the fare of the journey that was impacted.

According to National Rail , customers can get a full refund if their journey is “delayed or cancelled” and customers choose not to travel.

Can season ticket holders get a refund?

Season ticket holders will be able to claim back a full refund if they opt not to travel during the three days of strikes.

The one-off arrangement will see customers eligible to apply through the Delay to Pay scheme.