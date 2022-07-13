RMT members previously walked out in late June, causing travel chaos for most of the UK

The RMT Union has confirmed that rail workers are due to strike again at the end of July.

Rail workers have been in a dispute with company Network Rail over pay, jobs and conditions, with RMT rejecting a “paltry” offer made by the transport company.

This includes Southeastern, TransPennine and Avanti West Coast, as well as a handful of other operators.

Members last walked out in late June, with most of the UK’s train services cancelled as a result.

RMT Union members will walk out again at the end of July as the dispute with Network Rail over pay, jobs and conditions continue. (Credit: Getty Images)

When will the rail strike take place?

The RMT Union has confirmed that members will strike for 24 hours beginning on Wednesday 27 July and will involve the 13 train companies who were involved in the last industrial action.

The last strike took place on 21, 23 and 25 June, and saw four fifths of services across the country cancelled.

What has RMT said about the new strike?

It was announced earlier this week that the RMT Union had rejected a “paltry” offer made by Network Rail.

This included a 4% pay rise backdated to January, rising by 2% in 2023. An offer of a further 2% rise was made on the condition that “modernisation milestones” were met.

However, RMT have said that no offer made has secured a pay rise or made guarrantees over job losses at the train operating companies (TOCs).

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The offer from Network Rail represents a real terms pay cut for our members and the paltry sum is conditional on RMT members agreeing to drastic changes in their working lives.

“We have made progress on compulsory redundancies, but Network Rail are still seeking to make our members poorer when we have won in some cases double what they are offering, with other rail operators.

“The train operating companies remain stubborn and are refusing to make any new offer which deals with job security and pay.

“Strike action is the only course open to us to make both the rail industry and Government understand that this dispute will continue for as long as it takes, until we get a negotiated settlement.