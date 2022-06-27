Walkouts are expected for the next four weeks with barristers protesting over salary and funding for legal aid

Barristers protest outside Manchester Crown Court on June 27, 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

Barristers in the UK are set to walk out in strike over funding to legal aid.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) has promised industrial action after 81.5% of its members voted in favour, which will hit the already backlogged UK justice system.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barristers are the latest sector to go on strike, after the recent rail strikes in the UK and growing concerns further strikes from teachers and the NHS will follow.

So, how much does a barrister get paid and why are they striking? Here’s everything you need to know.

How much does a barrister earn?

Barristers on strike in Manchester (Pic: Getty Images)

How much a barrister earns will depend on their experience, skillset and type of case they are working on.

Wages can vary drastically from minimum wage to six figure salaries.

At the lowest end of the spectrum are trainee Pupil Barristers who can expect to earn an average salary of just £16,000 a year.

A junior barrister who has less than three years experience can expect to earn on average a salary of £40,300 per year.

A barrister with four to nine years experience can earn on average a salary of £87,600 per year.

A barrister who is established and has between 10-20 years experience can expect to earn an average salary of £172,200.

A barrister who has more than 20 years of professional experience can expect to earn on average £189,700.

When will barristers go on strike?

The strike is expected to last for four weeks.

Barristers protest outside Manchester Crown Court on June 27, 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

Action will begin with walkouts on 27 and 28 June, increasing by one day every week.

This will accumulate with a five-day strike from 17 July to 22 July.

Any cases which require barristers are set to be put on hold.

According to the CBA more than 1,000 cases will be hit with each strike day.

The UK is already facing a huge backlog in the justice system, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Why are they striking?

Barristers are striking over funding for legal aid.

Legal aid helps people who cannot afford lawyers pay for legal advice, mediation and court representation.

Lawyers have called for an increase in pay to meet with the growing demand of the cost of living crisis.

The CBA has said that many are being forced to leave the profession after a 30% fall in income over the past twenty years.

Jo Sidhu QC and Kirsty Brimelow QC from the CBA explained: “This extraordinary commitment to the democratic process reflects a recognition amongst criminal barristers at all levels of call and across all Circuits that what is at stake is the survival of a profession of specialist criminal advocates and of the criminal justice system which depends so critically upon their labour.

“Without immediate action to halt the exodus of criminal barristers from our ranks, the record backlog that has crippled our courts will continue to inflict misery upon victims and defendants alike, and the public will be betrayed.

The CBA have requested for a 15% pay increase.

Speaking to the BBC, Kirsty Brimelow QC, deputy chair of the CBA, explained this would not happen until the end of 2023.

Brimelow added that barristers had worked on “good will" for a long time, including throughout the pandemic, with junior barristers working "ridiculous hours."