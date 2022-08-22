The strike, which is set to begin in September, has been described as ‘irresponsible’ by the government

Criminal barristers have voted to escalate their strike action from 5 September in a row over salary terms and jobs.

The industrial action, which will affect courts in England and Wales, has been described by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) as a “last-resort reaction”.

Justice minister Sarah Dines has described the walkout as “irresponsible”.

Members of the CBA have been staging strike action on alternate weeks since June.

But, after a ballot of more than 90% (2,273) of its members in which just under 80% voted to escalate the strike action, the CBA has said it will now go on an indefinite, uninterrupted strike.

Criminal barristers said their demands are ‘modest’ (image: PA)

Much of the row centres on pay for legal aid work, which the government directly controls.

Barristers have been calling for an immediate 15% fee rise so that they can tackle a courts backlog caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has granted a 15% increase from the end of September, meaning barristers will earn £7,000 more a year.

But this proposed pay rise will only apply to new cases, not those already sitting in the backlog.

Ministry of Justice figures already show the barrister strike action has led to disruption in the courts (image: PA)

The CBA has also called for an “effective pay review body” and for future fee increases to be linked to inflation.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) Consumer Prices Index (CPI), inflation hit 10.1% in July 2022 - its highest rate since February 1982.

CBA vice chairperson Kirsty Brimelow QC said her members’ demands were for less money than it costs the government for the courts to sit empty.

“The effect (of the strike) will be that the courts continue to sit empty with trials and cases not being heard. It is a last-resort action,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“The remedy is for an injection of money into the backlog of cases, which currently stands at 60,000 cases, that barristers are working on that will cost the Government only £1.1 million per month.

“Currently, it’s costing much more for the courts to sit empty.”

Justice Minister Sarah Dines said the strikes would “only see more victims face further delays and distress”.

“The escalation of strike action is wholly unjustified considering we are increasing criminal barristers’ fees by 15%, which will see the typical barrister earn around £7,000 more a year,” Ms Dines said.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has previously stated that it had “repeatedly explained” to the CBA that backdating pay would require a “fundamental change” in how fees are paid.

“That reform would cost a disproportionate amount of taxpayers’ money and would take longer to implement, meaning barristers would have to wait longer for payment,” a spokesperson said.

In a letter to Sarah Dines from the end of July, the CBA estimated the cost of raising fees and the administration required to adjust them would come to a “modest” £35m.

The strike action already taken by criminal barristers in England and Wales has already had a major impact on the courts system.

According to MoJ figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have so far been disrupted as a result of the dispute.