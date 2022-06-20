The walkouts by barristers in England and Wales will take place over four weeks in June and July

Barristers have voted for strike action over a row about legal aid fees.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said several days of court walkouts will begin from next week.

But what is the legal aid row about, when are the strikes and how will it affect the court system? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the legal aid funding dispute about?

The row centres around concerns over funding for criminal legal aid fees.

Legal aid is granted to cover the costs or partial costs of accused persons who can’t otherwise afford it.

Barristers claim for legal aid representation through the Advocates Graduated Fees Scheme (AGFS), while solicitors do so through the Litigators Graduated Fee Scheme.

During the past 10 years the number of lawyers working in the criminal justice system has decreased with many saying they cannot make a living anymore.

An independent review of the system by Sir Christopher Bellamy had told ministers they needed to increase the AGFS funding by at least 15% without delay, it also said an Independent criminal legal aid Advisory Board should be set up.

The increase to funding was proposed to come into force later this year - but it would not cover the in excess of 58,000 cases that form part of the court backlog.

The CBA wants a 25% increase to the AGFS.

In a report detailing its response to the proposals the Criminal Bar Association said they were “insufficient” to meet the crisis facing the criminal bar and justice system. It stated: “The CBA considers it unacceptable that the Criminal Bar will be expected to continue working – including the types of hours normally remunerated as “overtime” or “shift work” in other professions - to clear this entire backlog at set rates fixed many years ago and which are now at wholly unsustainable levels.”

The CBA response stated the review did not take into account the “substantial drop in average fee earnings” from criminal legal aid of 23% between 2019/20 and 2020/21. It also said it failed to look at the drop in the numbers of criminal barristers undertaking criminal legal aid work by 10% over the same period.

The report said: “The Criminal Bar Association maintains, as it stated in February 2022, that a minimum 25% increase in AGFS fees is needed to fund criminal legal aid in order to arrest and reverse the continuing recruitment and retention crisis at the criminal bar.”

How many supported strike action?

The CBA said around 81.5% of the more than 2,000 members to respond supported industrial action.

In April, the CBA started to refuse to carry out “return work” – stepping in and picking up court hearings and other work for colleagues whose cases are overrunning – which is described as a gesture of goodwill to prop up the justice system.

The CBA said it also made “repeated efforts” to persuade the Government to honour the recommendations of the Criminal Legal Aid Review to increase their fees by 15% immediately, but have been disappointed.

Jo Sidhu QC and Kirsty Brimelow QC, from the CBA, said: “This extraordinary commitment to the democratic process reflects a recognition amongst criminal barristers at all levels of call and across all Circuits that what is at stake is the survival of a profession of specialist criminal advocates and of the criminal justice system which depends so critically upon their labour.

“Without immediate action to halt the exodus of criminal barristers from our ranks, the record backlog that has crippled our courts will continue to inflict misery upon victims and defendants alike, and the public will be betrayed.”

Mark Fenhalls QC, chairman of the Bar Council, said: “Each barrister who has voted is understandably angry and upset. Members of the criminal Bar have been feeling mistreated, undervalued and overwhelmed for a decade or more.

“The criminal justice system has been politicised by figures wishing to make political capital but unwilling to match the rhetoric with action and funding.

“All of this has been heightened by the stresses and strains of the pandemic, and we have been seeing flight from criminal practice – barristers abandoning criminal work to do other kinds of work that are better paid and less stressful.”

When are the walkouts?

The strike action is intended to last for four weeks, beginning with walkouts on Monday 27 June and Tuesday 28 June, increasing by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday 18 July to Friday 22 July.

Barristers are expected to stage picket lines outside court, including at the Old Bailey in London and at crown courts in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds and Manchester.

How will it affect the court system?

It means that cases at which barristers are required are likely to have to be postponed, including crown court trials.

Any disruption to criminal court cases is likely to have a knock-on effect on the current case backlog.

Latest figures from HM Courts and Tribunals Service show there were 358,076 outstanding cases at magistrates’ courts, and 58,271 outstanding cases at crown courts, as of April 2022.

The promised industrial action, announced on Monday following a ballot of members and described by Justice Minister James Cartlidge as “disappointing”.

Mr Cartlidge said: “The 15% pay increase we consulted on would mean a typical criminal barrister earning around £7,000 extra per year and only last week I confirmed we are moving as quickly as possible to introduce fee rises by the end of September.

“We encourage the Criminal Bar Association to work with us, rather than escalate to unnecessary strike action, as it will only serve to harm victims as they are forced to wait longer for justice.”

How much do barristers earn?

Average earnings can very quite substantially depending on the area of law they practice. According to chambersstudent.co.uk a junior barrister doing work supported by legal aid could earn less than £20,000 a year.

Illustrating how different pay rates can be, website studyinglaw.co.uk states a typical barrister can earn anything between £25,000 to £300,000 a year.

While the Guardian reports The CBA has claimed many of its members are being forced to leave the criminal bar after a fall in incomes of nearly 30% over the past two decades.