The planned July rail strikes will see over 40,000 members of staff walk out

Commuters are once again bracing themselves for another train strike in the UK this week.

The dispute about worker’s pay and conditions will see thousands of workers walk out again, causing widespread travel disruption.

The last train strike took place in June, when workers walked out for three days, in what was the largest rail strike for 30 years.

More strikes are planned throughout the summer, unless the unions dispute about pay and working conditions is not met.

National Rail is urging people to “only travel by rail if absolutely necessary,” with planned strikes seeing reduced rail services across the country.

But what about the Elizabeth Line, will it be affected by the train strikes? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the train strikes in July?

There will be two train strikes in July, taking place this week.

A man waits to board a train as the Elizabeth Line opens to the public at Paddington Station (Pic: Getty Images)

The first is on Wednesday, 27 July and the second on Saturday 30 July, which will coincide with the Commonwealth Games which are being hosted in Birmingham.

More than 40,000 members of staff will be walking out for 24 hours, which will include everyone from train guards and signallers, to catering staff and cleaners.

What train companies are striking?

Train companies throughout the country will be taking part in the strike.

It is expected that 40,000 workers will walk out during the two days this week.

Trains impacted include the Gatwick express, which takes people to the airport, there is concern that this will have a huge impact on holidaymakers during the start of the summer season.

Here are all the train companies affected on 27 July:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR including Gatwick Express

Here are all the train companies striking on 30 July:

Arriva Rail London

Chiltern Railways

Great Western

LNER

Greater Anglia

Southeastern

Hull Trains

West Midlands Trains

Is the Elizabeth Line affected by train strikes?

The Elizabeth Line, which opened in May 2022 for the Queen’s jubilee, will be impacted by the planned July rail strikes.

The Crossrail line covers 73 miles, linking Essex in the east and Berkshire in the west directly to Central London.

Transport for London (TfL) have warned passengers to expect disruption, due to the knock on effect from the train strike.

The London Underground itself, will not be taking part in the strike action.

However, there will be no services available for commuters between Paddington and Abbey Wood on 30 July 30 and 31 July due to planned engineering works.

In a statement, TfL Chief Operating Officer Andy Lord said:"The upcoming strike action will mean disruption for some of our customers, with the London Overground, Elizabeth line, and London Underground services being affected. I encourage customers to check before they travel as the levels of service will vary on different modes of transport and different days.