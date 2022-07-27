Only around one in five trains are expected to run today on around half of the network

Rail passengers are set for another day of travel chaos on Wednesday (27 July) as thousands of workers walk out on strike in a bitter row over jobs, pay, pensions and worsening conditions.

More days of industrial action will also be held next month on the railways and London Underground.

Only around one in five trains are expected to run today on around half of the network. Some areas will have no trains all day.

Picket lines were being mounted outside train stations as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators went on strike.

Travel advice to train passengers

Passengers have been urged to only travel by train if they must and if it is necessary.

They have also been told to allow extra time for their journey and check when their last train will depart.

Trains are also expected to be disrupted on Thursday (28 July) morning with a later start to services as employees return to duties.