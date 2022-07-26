4. Barristers

Hundreds of criminal barristers have been campaigning for an increase in their rates of pay, involving extensive strike action. While currently on hold for a week, barristers began refusing to attend court on 27 June, initially for one day of the week, building up to a full five-day walkout from 18 to 22 July. Another five-day walkout will begin on 1 August, and will be repeated every other week until the government commits to increasing rates, according to the Criminal Bar Association (CBA). Despite misconceptions that all barristers earn high-salaries, criminal defence barristers - particularly early in their career - can earn the equivalent of minimum wage or less, as the legal aid rates have not been increased in several years. Industrial action began in April, when many barristers opted a ‘no returns’ policy, meaning they refused to pick up cases returned by other barristers who are unable to attend. With significant backlogs in the criminal courts system already, the ‘no return’ policy was taken as a first step, with 94% of CBA members voting to accept the ‘no return policy’. In response to the action the government has committed to increasing rates by 15%, although this was the minimum uplift recommended by an independent review carried out prior to the recent spike in inflation. Barristers have criticised this increase, which the government has said will only apply to cases beginning from September onwards and will not be applied to existing cases, meaning the rise will not be felt for some time.