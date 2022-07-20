Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found the rate of inflation tripled month-on-month

The UK inflation rate has climbed again, the latest CPI figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

In June 2022, inflation grew to 9.4% - a rise of 0.3% compared to the figures from the previous month.

It means the rate is the highest it’s been since the Consumer Prices Index was introduced and, after historical calculations, the highest since February 1982.

But what exactly do these figures mean - and what does it mean for the cost of living crisis?

What does inflation mean?

Inflation is an economics measure that shows how much the price of goods and services have risen over a set period of time.

In the case of the CPI, the headline time period used is a year - so the figure of 9.4% means prices are 9.4% higher on average than they were in June 2021.

All western countries use inflation to track how their economies are performing.

If the rate is high - as it is at present - it means the cost of living is likely to be rising for people across the UK, which means the value of money is decreasing.

So, in essence, we’re all poorer than we were a year ago.

Rates of inflation constantly shift as a result of several factors, the most important of which include:

Oil prices: higher oil prices make goods more expensive because it costs more to get them from A to B

higher oil prices make goods more expensive because it costs more to get them from A to B Energy prices: higher energy prices make it more expensive to produce goods and services

higher energy prices make it more expensive to produce goods and services Government policies: major tax cuts can increase spending, which can drive up prices

The ONS publishes updates on the UK inflation rate every month.

These figures have been in the news a lot so far in 2022 because inflation has been rocketing at a steep rate.

Why is inflation so high?

There are several big reasons for why inflation is so high at the present moment.

These include:

The war in Ukraine: global food prices have been driven up as Ukraine is a major producer of important ingredients, like grain and sunflower oil.

global food prices have been driven up as Ukraine is a major producer of important ingredients, like grain and sunflower oil. Sanctions against Russia: western sanctions against Russia, such as the UK oil ban, and resulting retaliation from President Vladimir Putin have thrown energy and fuel supplies into doubt. This has sent prices soaring as Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas to Europe.

western sanctions against Russia, such as the UK oil ban, and resulting retaliation from President Vladimir Putin have thrown energy and fuel supplies into doubt. This has sent prices soaring as Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas to Europe. Global post-Covid recovery: As countries have emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns, demand for fuel and energy has rocketed as they have restarted their economies.

What are CPI and RPI?

The ONS has two main measures for inflation - the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) and the Retail Prices Index (RPI).

The CPI has been the official measure since 1996 and is calculated using a typical basket of goods and services that the UK frequently consumes.

This basket is weighted so that goods that are important to most households, like milk, have a greater influence over the index than luxuries, such as smart watches.

It’s used by the government to determine levels of state support, including benefits.

As of June 2022, the CPi rate was 9.4%.

It means that something that cost an average of £1 last June is now 9.4p more expensive on average.

RPI was the official yardstick for inflation during the 20th century, and is now calculated so that the UK can see how current rates compare historically.

But it is still used to determine how prices should change for things like train tickets and phone contracts.

It tends to track higher than CPI because it includes mortgage interest payments, meaning it is impacted by house prices.

The latest RPI for June 2022 is 11.8%.

What does current inflation mean for cost of living?

Whichever yardstick is used, both the CPI and RPI show that the UK cost of living has become much more expensive over the last 12 months.

The ONS says price rises are most pronounced in transport, where the CPI shows the average cost of motor fuel has gone up 42.3% year-on-year.

It means the price of moving goods and people around the country has become much more expensive.

Food prices are also higher - 9.8% up compared to 2021 - which has pushed up the price of everything from supermarket value ranges to Lurpak.

The Bank of England has a target of keeping the country’s inflation to 2% - something it manages using interest rates.

This level of inflation is viewed as a good thing by many economists, as they believe it encourages people to spend what they have today, rather than see it go up in price tomorrow.

The argument is that this behaviour contributes towards a healthy economy, where people spend money in a sustainable way, which creates more demand for goods and services and - in turn - maintains supply chains and employment.

However, with inflation currently very high - and expected to go higher this year, before coming back down in 2023 - it means people are less likely to spend their hard earned cash on anything other than the basics.