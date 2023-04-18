Last year’s winner Amos Kipruto is expected to defend his title at the London Marathon

The London Marathon is one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar. (Getty Images)

The London Marathon is returning this month and some of the best long distance runners in the world are flocking to the English capital to compete.

Last year more than 40,000 people participated in the massive event, with Amos Kipruto and Yalemzerf Yehualaw making the headlines by taking first place in the top races.

Each year the London Marathon attracts huge viewership and attention and it is estimated that only 0.01% of the population complete a marathon in their lifetime.

But when is this year’s London Marathon and will it be shown on TV? Here is everything you need to know.

When is the London Marathon?

The 43rd London Marathon takes place on Sunday 23 April 2023. The event is returning to its traditional date for the first time since 2019 and it has taken place in October for the previous three years.

Amos Kipruto won the Elite Men’s Marathon in October 2022. (Getty Images)

The marathon begins at 9.30am and lasts all day. Runners who finish the event beyond the seven hour cutoff period will not receive a medal.

What is the London Marathon route?

The London Marathon course includes a number of the city’s most famous landmarks and it has remained mostly the same since the first event in 1981.

The 26.2 mile route begins in Greenwich, near the Meridian Lane, which serves as the neutral location for measuring all time zones around the world.

During the race the runners go past the Cutty Sark and the Shard before crossing Tower Bridge. The route proceeds west along Victoria Embankment to Westminster and passes the London Eye, before travelling in the direction of Canary Wharf.

As the event draws to a close the participants also pass notable landmarks such as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament before turning onto The Mall. The finish line is then located just a few yards away from Buckingham Palace.

How to watch the London Marathon?

BBC One is providing live coverage of this year’s London Marathon. The broadcaster has been the event’s host broadcast for all previous editions since 1981.