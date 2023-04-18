Around 90,000 are expected to take part in the London Marathon 2023 with 50,000 likely to run the streets of London and 40,000 taking part virtually

Following three years of October races due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the London Marathon is set to return to its usual spot of April as participants make their final preparations before the 43rd edition of the event.

The TCS London Marathon was originally founded by athletes Chris Brasher and John Disley in 1981 and is the largest marathon event in the United Kingdom as well as the third largest running event, after the Great North Run and Great Manchester Run.

Since 2006, the race has been part of the World Marathon Majors - a set of six of the world’s top level marathon races and Eliud Kipchoge and Paula Radcliffe are the current record holders of the men’s and women’s courses respectively. In 2019, Kipchoge completed the course in two hours, two minutes and 37 seconds while Paula Radcliffe completed the 2003 course in 2:15:25.

However, the race is not just for the elites as there is a huge charity running aspect with participants helping to raise over £1 billion for various charities since its creation.

Here is all you need to know about the participants ahead of the TCS London Marathon...

Eliud Kipchoge beat his own world record at Berlin Marathon on Sunday 25 September

When is the TCS London Marathon 2023?

The marathon will take place this weekend on Sunday 23 April 2023. The main London Marathon mass start will commence at 9.30am (BST)

Full schedule:

8.50am - Elite wheelchair men’s and women’s races

9am - Elite women’s race

9.30am - Elite men’s race and mass start.

The route will see runners start in Greenwich before they wind their way along the River Thames, passing the Cutty Sark, Canary Warf and Tower Bridge to finish along the Mall by St James’s Park.

How many people are taking part in London Marathon 2023?

This year is set to see 50,000 people take part in the street course around London while a further 0,000 are likely to be involved in the virtual course, whereby they can complete a 26.2 mile course wherever they like at some point between 00:00 and 23.59 on Sunday 23 April 2023.

Every year has seen the race get bigger and bigger and this year is set to be no exception.

The first year it began, the Marathon had 6,255 finishers and in 2019 - the last year the race was able to run as normally as it possible due to Covid-19 restrictions - the marathon had 42,549 people finishing the course. Last year saw 40,927 people start the course with 38,156 people finishing by The Mall at 5pm on the Sunday.

How to watch the TCS London Marathon 2023

All of the action from London will be available to watch across BBC1, BBC 2, on BBC iPlayer and on the Red Button. The BBC has hosted the London Marathon ever since its first edition in 1981.

How to enter Ballot for London Marathon 2023