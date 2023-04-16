Manchester Marathon will be shown live on YouTube in 2023

Thousands of runners will be taking to the streets of Greater Manchester for the city’s marathon this weekend.

The 26.2 mile run will take the challengers past such landmarks as Old Trafford, Manchester city centre and through places like Sale and Altrincham. Launched in 2012 it is famous for its fast, flat and friendly route.

Manchester Marathon is now in its 11th year and 28,000 runners are expected to take part. The marathon has been a fixture of the spring since launching and is taking place on Sunday (16 April).

If you know someone who is taking part, you might be wondering if you can watch along. Here is all you need to know:

Is the Manchester Marathon on TV?

While other major runs such as the London Marathon, which takes place on 23 April, are shown live by the likes of BBC. Manchester Marathon will not be televised in 2023.

Manchester Marathon 2023 takes place on April 16

Can you watch the Manchester Marathon live?

It will be broadcast live online for those at home to watch along. The Manchester Marathon will be shown live on the event’s YouTube page.

The marathon will also be broadcast live at the Hangout at Lancashire County Cricket Club, where amongst live performances, and tasty food options, you won’t be able to miss the giant screen showing all the action.

What time does the Manchester Marathon start?