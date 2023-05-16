Keith Urban posted a TikTok video to say thank you to Taylor Swift, but viewers were more interested in who was in the background

The romantic lives of celebrities have long been intriguing. We love to see famous faces who date fellow celebs, we’re curious about the regular people who manage to capture the attention of celebrities, and we’re also fascinated by celebrities who have chosen to stay single for many years too.

One of the biggest questions we will ask about celebrity relationships, however, is are they or aren’t they? Until they confirm their romantic status with a social media post, an outing together at a high profile event or a public display of affection, we’re often left wondering if two people are a couple or if they’re simply good friends.

Currently, fans of singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham are wondering if the pair are an item or just mates. This has also raised questions about Bridgers’ links to actor Paul Mescal and also Burham’s apparent long-term relationship with director Lorene Scafaria. Now, it appears that fellow singer Keith Urban may have accidentally revealed the answers - or at least some of them - in a TikTok video he filmed at a Taylor Swift concert.

If you’re confused, we don’t blame you. Don’t worry though, NationalWorld has pulled together all the details you need to know. Keep reading, and you’ll find the TikTok video in question so you can make up your own mind.

Who is Phoebe Bridgers?

Phoebe Lucille Bridgers is a 28-year-old American singer-songwriter. She has received four Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist. She is known for indie folk style music which includes acoustic guitar and electronic production and is themed around melancholic lyrical themes.

She reportedly started playing the guitar at the age of 13 and made some extra money by busking at a farmers market in the place she grew up, Pasadena, a city in California, Los Angeles. She studied vocal jazz at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts in 2009, and was later accepted into the Berklee College of Music in Boston, but by that time she was gaining some recognition as a solo artist across L.A. and so dropped out to focus on her career. As well as performing solo, she is also a singer in indie band boygenius.

Bridgers has also collaborated with various artists including Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi and The 1975's Matty Healy. She is currently an opening act for many dates of Swift’s Eras tour.

Fans think Phoebe Bridgers (top left) and Bo Burnham (top right) are now dating - but that has left questions about Bridgers' links to Paul Mescal (bottom left) and Burnham's connection to Lorene Scafaria (bottom right).

Is Phoebe Bridgers engaged?

No, Phoebe Bridgers is not engaged. Bridgers was dating Irish actor Paul Mescal, age 27, for around two years from 2020, and in 2022 there were rumours that the pair had become engaged. Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, however, in an interview with her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus in January 2023 she confirmed she was not due to get married.

Bridgers and Mescal first connected in May 2020, when Bridgers tweeted her praise for drama Normal People, in which Mescal was a lead actor. Mescal replied and their relationship grew from there. This included the pair interviewing each other in an Instagram live video later that same month, when Mescal admitted he loved Bridgers’ music and she replied “Well, that makes me blush”.

The pair kept their relationship private for some time, but fans were overjoyed in December 2020 when Mescal appeared in the music video for Bridgers' song Savior Complex. They appeared together in public at the 2021 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. Their romance was confirmed in December 2021, when Bridgers posted a sweet snap of the pair looking cosy on her official Instagram page, followed by another posted on Valentine’s Day 2022.

It’s not clear exactly when the pair broke up, but in a February 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he would speak about the break up, Mescal said: “Maybe at some point. But just not now. It’s just difficult territory. Yeah.”

Who is Bo Burnham?

Bo Burnham is an American comedian, musician, actor and filmmaker. The 32-year-old grew up in Hamilton, Massachusetts, and was accepted into the New York University Tisch School of the Arts to study experimental theatre. He reportedly deferred his admission for a year to pursue a career in comedy but then decided not to attend.

His career supposedly started somewhat accidentally in 2006 on Youtube. He wanted to share two songs with his elder brother who was studying at university, and a friend suggested he upload them to the social network, which was then relatively new. The songs gained views from other people and his popularity began there.

Burnham's music and performances are often satirical and tackle such subjects as class, race, gender, human sexuality, sex, and religion. He recorded a performance in London for Comedy Central's The World Stands Up in January 2008 at the age of 17, making him the youngest person to do so. In August 2010, he was then nominated for "Best Comedy Show" at the 2010 Edinburgh Comedy Awards but received the Panel Prize instead.

More recently, Burnham created and starred in a comedy special, Inside (2021), without a crew or audience during the COVID-19 pandemic which aired on Netflix. It was nominated in six categories at the 73rd Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Is Bo Burnham married?

Bo Burnham is not thought to be married, however, he keeps details about his private life out of the public eye and usually only gives interviews to promote his work. It has been widely reported, however, that he has been in a relationship with filmmaker Lorene Scafaria, 45, since 2013.

The comedian has spoken of his girlfriend a few times over the years, including mentioning her in his 2019 Film Independent Spirits Awards acceptance speech. After winning an award for his film Eighth Grade he said: “To my girlfriend, Lorene Scafaria, who’s here.”

It’s not known if the couple are still together now, as neither of them have spoken out publicly about their relationship status this year. They have not mentioned each other on their respective Instagram accounts in 2023, but they also both post infrequently.

What happened in Keith Urban’s video?

Singer Keith Urban posted a video to his official TikTok account on Monday 15 May to thank Taylor Swift for inviting him and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, to her Eras Tour. The video was overlaid with the caption: “Shout out to Taylor, her team, and all the Swifities who showered us with so many friendship bracelets” and showed himself and Kidman standing in a VIP area close to the stage and dancing along to Swift as she performed her song Style.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out, however, that they thought Bridgers and Burnham were also dancing behind Urban and Kidman - and the pair appear to kiss. This has led to even more rumours that the pair are now romantically involved, especially as they have been photographed together numerous times in recent weeks including in New York in March.