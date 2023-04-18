Following his split from Phoebe Bridgers the actor has said he plans to keep that part of his life ‘private’

Paul Mescal has enjoyed a steady rise to fame since his standout performance in Normal People and was even nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Aftersun, directed by Charlotte Wells.

Mescal was previously in a relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers. Fans first spotted the couple after they exchanged flirty posts on Twitter, with them going Instagram official in December 2021. However, following their split one year on, the actor has said he plans to keep that part of his life “private”.

So, is Paul Mescal in a relationship, what happened with Phoebe Bridgers and did he have a date with Angelina Jolie? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Paul Mescal dating?

Mescal is currently single and not confirmed to be dating anyone. Following his split from Bridgers, he spoke to Vanity Fair and explained how he navigates his relationship status in the public eye. Mescal said: “I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever—that will always be there. But I don’t think that’s a wise thing to do.”

He continued: “When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn’t actually serve me. But the temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f**k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’ But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. That’s a difficult thing to achieve.”

Paul Mescal is keeping his relationship status “private” (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

He added: “Sometimes I can drown it out and then other times it makes me really mad and upset. People are going to write and say things because there’s a certain interest with any person who’s in the public eye in how that person lives their life, and who they’re living up with, and what they’re doing and how they’re going about doing it. And look, a lot of the time people are really kind about their support for me. That’s my predominant experience.”

When did he date Phoebe Bridgers?

Mescal and Bridgers relationship sparked during the Covid-19 pandemic, with fans watching it blossom on social media. The pair first started exchanging flirty posts on Twitter, before stepping out together on the red carpet in November 2021 and making their relationship Instagram official in December 2021. They even appeared at the 2022 Met Gala, before news of their split was revealed in December 2022.

Here is the relationship timeline for Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers:

May 2020 - Twitter exchange

During lockdown the pair shared a flirty exchange on Twitter which drove fans wild with speculation. Bridgers tweeted: “finished normal people and now I’m sad and horny oh wait.” With Mescal replying: “I’m officially dead.”

The pair would go on to host an Instagram live together the same month, with their chemistry only further fuelling speculation they were an item.

June 2020 - Bridgers calls Mescal a “cute boy”

During an interview with NME, the singer described him as “the cute boy” from Normal People and told the publication she got “a little pitter-patter in my heart” when she saw he followed her on Instagram.

November 2020 - Mescal mentions unnamed girlfriend

During an interview with GQ Mescal hinted that he had an unnamed “girlfriend”, he said: “To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

December 2020 - Mescal appears in Bridgers music video

Mescal appeared in a music video for “Savior Complex” alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

November 2021 - red carpet debut

Mescal and Bridgers make their red carpet debut together at the 2021 LACMA Art and Film Gala presented by Gucci.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers red carpet debut in November 2021 (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA)

December 2021 - Instagram official

In December 2021 the couple go Instagram official with a captionless picture of the two together on Bridgers account.

February 2022

The pair share a happy loved-up snap on Instagram a day after Valentine’s Day in February 2022.

May 2022 - Met Gala

The couple make their Met Gala debut together, along with Daisy Edgar-Jones.

December 2022 - reportedly split

The couple are reported to have split up. Neither Mescal nor Bridgers have openly discussed what prompted the break-up. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter when asked if he would talk about why their relationship ended, Mescal said: “Maybe at some point… Just not now.” Adding: “It’s just difficult territory.”

Did he go on a date with Angelina Jolie?

In January 2023, Mescal was spotted grabbing coffee with Holywood A-lister Angeline Jolie in London’s Almeida Café & Bar. Reported by Page Six, the pair were joined by Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh. The mother and daughter had watched Mescal perform in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre.

The meet-up happened just weeks after Mescal and Bridgers reportedly split. According to Closer, the coffee date was platonic, with the publication reporting a source told them Jolie was a “huge fan of Normal People”. The source said: “Ange was a huge fan of Normal People and became obsessed with Paul, following his career closely and even writing to him to congratulate him on his role and telling him how much she admired his performance.”

The source continued: “They stayed in contact, and when she got in touch to say she was coming to watch him in his new play with her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, he was the one who initiated the coffee afterwards, which she was incredibly excited by.”