Celebrities wore their best dresses and suits for the Oscars 2023, includng designs by Dior, Dolce and Gabbana and Valentino

2 minutes ago

Stars of the big screen came together on Sunday (12 March) to celebrate the Oscars 2023. But, before any of the acolades were handed out at the 95th Academy Awards, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States, all the focus was on the famous fames as they walked the famous carpet prior to entering the awards venue, which for the first time this year was not red, and what they were wearing.

Take a look through our gallery to see some of the best dressed celebrites in attendance at the Oscars this year, including Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayek, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and John Travolta.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cara Delevingne. Delevingne wore an off the shoulder red gown by Elie Saab while Lee Curtis wore a striking silver dress.

Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek. Hayek wore a shimmering orange floor length gown with cut out detail while Banderas looked smart in a tuxedo.

Emily Blunt and and Dwayne Johnson. Blunt wore a figure-hugging white Valentino dress with long sleeves and Johnson wore a pastel coloured Dolce and Gabbana suit.

Ashley Graham wore a black Alberta Ferretti dress complete with cut out detail and angel sleeves.

