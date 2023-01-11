The 95th Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March - Jimmy Kimmel will host the prestigious award show

Awards season is ramping up once again - the Golden Globes ceremony took place this week, the Bftas, PGA, and SAG awards will come next month, and then in March the Oscars - the world’s most prestigious film awards show - will air live from Los Angeles.

Last year’s awards saw drama CODA win the coveted Best Picture Oscar, while Jane Campion claimed the Best Director gong for The Power of the Dog, Will Smith controversially won Best Actor for his role in King Richard, and Jessica Chastain was awarded Best Acress for her performance in biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye. This year’s awards will see dozens more films and filmmakers recognised for execellence in a variety of fields. This is everything we know about the Oscars 2023 so far:

"Coda" cast and crew accept the award for Best Picture onstage during the 94th Oscars (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Where will the Oscars 2023 be held?

The live awards show will be filmed at the Dolby Theatre in the Ovation Hollywood shopping mall in Los Angeles, California. The theatre has hosted the Academy Awards ceremony since it first opened - the 74th Academy Awards was the first to be held there in March 2002.

Who will host the Oscars 2023?

American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will present the Oscars this year - it is the first time since 2018 that the ceremony had a single host. Kimmel previously hosted the show on two occasions - in 2017 and 2018.

Chris Rock claimed last year that he had been asked to host this year’s awards show, but refused. Rock was slapped in the face by Will Smith during his presentation for the Best Documentary Feature award, after making a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. As a result of the attack, Smith - who went onto win Best Actor minutes later - was banned from all Academy events for 10 years and will therefore not attend this year’s ceremony.

The moment that defines the 2022 Oscars- Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

When will the Oscars 2023 nominees be announced?

Voting for Oscar nominees will open on Thursday 12 January and close on Tuesday 17 January. The full list of nominees will be revealed to the public on Tuesday 24 January. Last year there were 24 award categories.

A nominees luncheon will be held on 13 February, and final voting to determine the full list of winners will run from 2-7 March. Therefore, the nominees for this year’s awards are not yet known, however Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, and The Banshees of Inisherin are all expected to receive nominations. Watch this space for updates on the full list of Oscars 2023 nominees.

When are the Oscars 2023?

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday 12 March at 5pm Pacific Time/8pm Eastern Time. This means it will air at 1am on Monday 13 March UK time. The ceremony usually lasts 3 and a half hours, meaning it will end around 8.30pm in Los Angeles and 4.30am in the UK.

How can you watch the Oscars 2023 in the UK?

