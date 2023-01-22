From dramas to popcorn blockbusters, these are the films we think will shine at this year’s Awards

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 12 2023.

The ceremony, televised in the United States by ABC, will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, (he previously hosted the 2017 and 2018 editions of the ceremony).

BUt which films are we likely to be talking about when the Oscars rolls around? And when are the nominations officially unveiled?

Here is everything you need to know.

Which films could be nominated?

Traditionally, films nominated at the Golden Globes - and of course, those that win those awards - serve as a fairly decent indicator of how the Oscar nominations list will shape up a few weeks later.

Historically, films that have performed well at the Globes have gone on to do similarly at the Academy Awards, and so taking a look at this year’s list of winners on nods is a good place to start.

In terms of the “big awards”, films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and Tar are almost guaranteed to pick up Best Picture nominations, and films like Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick could also get some recognition while continuing the Academy’s relatively recent push to nominate more populist, mainstream films among the considered dramas.

Films that were somewhat overlooked at the Globes - Scottish director Charlotte Wells’ tremendous drama Aftersun, or South Korean romantic mystery Decision to Leave - would also be well deserving of a nod in either the Best Picture or Best Director categories.

Speaking of directors, Steven Spielberg feels almost like a shoe-in to win the Best Director award. His semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans is another classic, the kind that only the 76-year old director can produce, and the Academy once again recognising his contributions to the artform on the back of such an introspective project would be a nice touch as he approaches the autumn of his career.

In terms of more leftfield choices that could make an impression come the nominations announcement, a nomination for Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery would keep the streamer sweet while checking the populist box again, while it would be great to see RRR make history again by becoming the first Bollywood film nominated for Best Picture.

Other films that deserve some attention include Sarah Polley’s ensemble drama Women Talking, while nominations for films like The Woman King and Till would do wonders for delivering an altogether more inclusive package of nominations.

When are the nominations announced?

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be revealed live on Tuesday 24 January.

How can I watch the Oscars 2023?

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday 12 March at 5pm Pacific Time/8pm Eastern Time. This means it will air at 1am on Monday 13 March UK time. The ceremony usually lasts three-and-a-half, meaning it will end around 8.30pm in Los Angeles and 4.30am in the UK.

The Oscars ceremony will be available to watch in the UK on Sky channel Sky Cinema Oscars - a highlights reel is usually available on Sky Max. Sky’s Oscars coverage will also be available to stream on NOW with a NOW Sky Cinema Pass or a NOW seven-day free trial.