After a muted ceremony in 2022, the 80th annual Golden Globes is tonight (10 January) expected to make a star-studded comeback.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the event, opted for a last minute decision to hold the ceremony as a "private event" last year after facing heavy criticism over its lack of black members.

The famous faces will return for 2023’s event, which will once again be held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, but just who exactly will be in attendance. And who - more importantly - is up for an award? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who will be in attendance?

On Monday 9 January, the HFPA revealed a second round of famous faces who will be hosting the ceremony. These include Letitia Wright, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Salma Hayek, and Hilary Swank.

They will join the already impressive lineup of presenters, which includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino and Ana De Armas. The presenting line-up for the annual ceremony also features Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who won the best actress in a TV series drama award last year for her role in Pose, as well as her co-star Billy Porter.

Orange Is The New Black’s Natasha Lyonne, former Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer, Euphoria actor Colman Domingo, Nailed It! presenter Nicole Byer and comedian Tracy Morgan will also present during the awards show.

The HFPA also announced that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky will participate in the ceremony and deliver a special message of peace. Sean Penn will introduce him.

The ceremony will be hosted by US comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Who are the nominees?

For the full list of Golden Globes 2023 nominations, click here

In the nominations, which were released last month, several well-known British actors received nods for prestigious awards, including Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy, and Daniel Craig.

Colman is one of the contenders for best performance by an actress in a drama film for her role in Empire Of Light, along with Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ana De Armas, and Michelle Williams.

Along with Nighy, Hugh Jackman, Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope, and Brendan Fraser are nominated in the equivalent category of best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama.

Elsewhere, blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick lead the category for best motion picture: drama, alongside Elvis, The Fabelmans and Tar.

Titles nominated for best motion picture: musical or comedy include The Banshees Of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle Of Sadness.

In the best directing category, no female directors were nominated, with industry heavyweights James Cameron, Martin McDonagh and Steven Spielberg all receiving nods, as did Tony Kushner, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Baz Luhrmann.

Taylor Swift will take on fellow pop megastars Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the category for best original song, each having received a nomination for ‘Carolina’, ‘Lift Me Up’, and ‘Hold My Hand’, respectively.

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy will receive the renowned Cecil B. DeMille award at the event, which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and 16-time nominee Ryan Murphy will also receive the Carol Burnett Award, which honours excellence in television.

How can I watch the Golden Globes from the UK?

The award ceremony will be returning to TV screens this year, and the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony will be televised live on NBC and the streaming site Peacock. In the UK, Peacock is available on Sky and Now TV.

