Actors nominated include Brendan Frazer, Olivia Colman and Jennifer Coolidge

The Golden Globes nominations for 2023 are finally here. The Banshees of Inisherin is leading the way with eight nominations in the movie categories, with Abbott Elementary coming in first for TV with five.

Actors up for awards include Olivia Colman for Blanket of Light, Brendan Frazer for The Whale and Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus. Whilst James Cameron has received a nod for the highly-anticipated Avatar sequel.

The Golden Globes are returning to NBC in January following internal changes. Last year’s awards were not televised after there was widespread backlash due to the lack of diversity in the nominations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Golden Globes nominations 2023 and how to watch the award show this January.

When are the Golden Globes 2023?

The Golden Globes will take place in 2023 on Wednesday 11 January, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael presenting the award ceremony. In a statement, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Helen Hoehne said: “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” adding: “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

The nominations for the Golden Globes 2023 have been announced (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Who is nominated for a Golden Globe?

The Banshees of Inisherin is leading the way with eight nominations in the movie categories, with Everywhere All at Once coming in second with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans joint third with five.

For TV nominations, Abbott Elementary comes in first with five, whilst The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all sitting at joint second with four nominations a piece.

In the category for best director, James Cameron has been nominated for his highly-anticipated Avatar sequel, alongside Martin McDonagh for The Banshees Of Insherin, and Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans, however, no women have received a nomination.

Here are the Golden Globe Nominations 2023 for Movies:

Best Picture (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s PinocchioInu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last

WishTurning Red

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Actress (Drama)

Cate Blanchett — Tar

Olivia Colman — Empire of Light

Viola Davis — The Woman King

Ana de Armas — Blonde

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Actor (Drama)

Austin Butler — Elvis

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Hugh Jackman — The Son

Bill Nighy — Living

Jeremy Pope — The Inspection

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie — Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu

Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Diego Calva — Babylon

Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver — White Noise

Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes — The Menu

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan — She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson— The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt — Babylon

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse

Best Director

James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann — Elvis

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Tar — Todd Field

Women Talking — Sarah Polley

Best Original Score

Babylon — Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin — Carter Burwell

The Fabelmans — John Williams

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking — Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Original Song

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift — Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice — Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj — RRR

Here are the Golden Globe nominations 2023 for TV:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The BearHacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress (Drama)

Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon

Laura Linney — Ozark

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily

Zendaya — Euphoria

Best Actor (Drama)

Jeff Bridges — The Old Man

Kevin Costner — Yellowstone

Diego Luna — Andor

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Adam Scott — Severance

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Julia Garner — Ozark

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

John Lithgow — The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce — The Crown

John Turturro — Severance

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler — Barry

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jessica Chastain — George and Tammy

Julia Garner — Inventing Anna

Lily James — Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts — Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Taron Egerton — Black Bird

Colin Firth — The Staircase

Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters — Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan — Pam and Tommy

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash — Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird

Richard Jenkings — Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen — Pam and Tommy

How can I watch the Golden Globes on TV?