The Golden Globes nominations for 2023 are finally here. The Banshees of Inisherin is leading the way with eight nominations in the movie categories, with Abbott Elementary coming in first for TV with five.
Actors up for awards include Olivia Colman for Blanket of Light, Brendan Frazer for The Whale and Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus. Whilst James Cameron has received a nod for the highly-anticipated Avatar sequel.
The Golden Globes are returning to NBC in January following internal changes. Last year’s awards were not televised after there was widespread backlash due to the lack of diversity in the nominations.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Golden Globes nominations 2023 and how to watch the award show this January.
When are the Golden Globes 2023?
The Golden Globes will take place in 2023 on Wednesday 11 January, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael presenting the award ceremony. In a statement, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Helen Hoehne said: “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” adding: “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”
Who is nominated for a Golden Globe?
The Banshees of Inisherin is leading the way with eight nominations in the movie categories, with Everywhere All at Once coming in second with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans joint third with five.
For TV nominations, Abbott Elementary comes in first with five, whilst The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all sitting at joint second with four nominations a piece.
In the category for best director, James Cameron has been nominated for his highly-anticipated Avatar sequel, alongside Martin McDonagh for The Banshees Of Insherin, and Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans, however, no women have received a nomination.
Here are the Golden Globe Nominations 2023 for Movies:
Best Picture (Drama)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s PinocchioInu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last
- WishTurning Red
Best Picture (Non-English Language)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Best Actress (Drama)
- Cate Blanchett — Tar
- Olivia Colman — Empire of Light
- Viola Davis — The Woman King
- Ana de Armas — Blonde
- Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Actor (Drama)
- Austin Butler — Elvis
- Brendan Fraser — The Whale
- Hugh Jackman — The Son
- Bill Nighy — Living
- Jeremy Pope — The Inspection
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
- Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie — Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu
- Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
- Diego Calva — Babylon
- Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver — White Noise
- Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes — The Menu
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan — She Said
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson— The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt — Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse
Best Director
- James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
- Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
- Tar — Todd Field
- Women Talking — Sarah Polley
Best Original Score
- Babylon — Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin — Carter Burwell
- The Fabelmans — John Williams
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Alexandre Desplat
- Women Talking — Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Original Song
- “Carolina” by Taylor Swift — Where the Crawdads Sing
- “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice — Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj — RRR
Here are the Golden Globe nominations 2023 for TV:
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Musical or Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The BearHacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Black Bird
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam and Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Actress (Drama)
- Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney — Ozark
- Imelda Staunton — The Crown
- Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
- Zendaya — Euphoria
Best Actor (Drama)
- Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
- Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
- Diego Luna — Andor
- Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott — Severance
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Jean Smart — Hacks
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
- Donald Glover — Atlanta
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)
- Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
- Julia Garner — Ozark
- Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)
- John Lithgow — The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce — The Crown
- John Turturro — Severance
- Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler — Barry
Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- Jessica Chastain — George and Tammy
- Julia Garner — Inventing Anna
- Lily James — Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts — Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout
Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- Taron Egerton — Black Bird
- Colin Firth — The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters — Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan — Pam and Tommy
Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
- Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash — Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
- Richard Jenkings — Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen — Pam and Tommy
How can I watch the Golden Globes on TV?
The award ceremony will be returning to TV screens this year in the USA, airing live on NBC from 8 pm Eastern Time (ET) which would be 1 am in the UK. It has not yet been confirmed how UK viewers will be able to tune in or if an online stream will be available.