The Bifa will celebrate it’s 25th award ceremony

Ben Bailey-Smith will present the 2022 BIFA awards. (Getty Images)

British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) is an internationally renowned organisation that celebrates, promotes and supports independent filmmaking and filmmakers across the UK.

The BIFA awards have taken place every year since 1998. The award ceremony honours a range of different categories such as: best British independent film, best director, best screenplay, best lead performance and many more.

Over the years some of the most iconic British films have performed well at the BIFA awards including: This is England, Billy Elliot, Slumdog Millionaire, King’s Speech and most recently After Love.

But when is the Bifa Awards 2022 and how can you watch the ceremony?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Bifa Awards 2022?

The British Independent Film Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 4 December. It is the 25th BIFA awards ceremony to take place. Ben Bailey Smith will appear on stage to announce this year’s event and he will be joined by Julie Adenuga who will be reporting live from the red carpet.

Smith said: “Having this year starred in an indie short, funded another and written an indie feature, it’s great to be able to celebrate others who have taken independent work to the pinnacle. To be alongside them all as host for this year’s BIFA awards is a proud and exciting feeling.”

How to watch the BIFA Awards 2022

The British Independent Film Awards will be shown on BIFA’s social channels from 8pm with red carpet highlights and the all important. It will also be streamed live on BIFA’s official YouTube page .

Who has been nominated for the BIFA Awards 2022?

There are a series of distinguished prizes up for grabs at this year’s award ceremony which celebrates a range of categories. Here are the nominees for the BIFA Awards 2022.

Best Independent Film

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Good luck to you, Leo Grande

Living

The Wonder

Best Screenplay

Aftersun - Charlotte Wells

Blue Jean - Georgia Oakley

Living - Kazoo Ishiguro

The Wonder -Sebastian Leliou / Alice Birch / Emma Donoghue

Best Director

Aftersun - Charlotte Wells

Blue Jean - Georgia Oakley

Good luck to you, Leo Grande - Sophie Hyde

Living - Oliver Hermanus

The Wonder - Sebastian Lelio

Best Lead Performance

Blue Jean - Ross McEwan

Emily - Emma Mackey

God’s creatures - Emily Watson

It is in us all - Cosmo Jarvis

Living - Billy Nighy

The Lost King - Sally Hawkins

Nezhou - Hala Zein

The Wonder - Florence Pugh

Best Ensemble Performance

Blue Jean

Flux Gourmet

Emily

Our Rivers…Our Sky

The Wonderer

Best Joint Lead Performance

Aftersun - Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio

Good luck to you, Leo Grande - Daryl McCormack and Emma Thompson

Men - Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear

The Silent Things - Lettia Wright and Tamara Lawrance

Best Supporting performance

Blue Jean - Kerrie Hayes and Lucy Halliday

Emily - Fionn Whithead

Flux Gourmet - Fatima Mohamed

God’s Creatures - Paul Mescal and Aisling Franciosi

Living - Aimee Lou Wood

Our River…Our Sky - Zainab Joda

The Outfit - Zoey Deutch

Best Effects

The Feast - Chris Marshall

Men - David Simpson

Nezouh - Ahmed Yousry

Best Sound

Aftersun

The Feast

Flux Gourmet

Men

The Wonder

Best Production Design

Aftersun - Billur Turan

Flux Gourmet - Fletcher Jarvis

Living - Helen Scott

Medusa Deluxe - Gary Williamson

The Wonder - Grant Montgomery

Best Original Music

Aftersun - Oliver Coates

God’s Creatures - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Men - Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow

The Origin - Adam Janota Bzowski

Best Music Supervision

Aftersun - Lucy Bright

Living - Rupert Hollier

The Phantom of the open - Phil Canning

Best Make Up and Hair Design

Aftersun

Flux Gourmet

Medusa Deluxe

The Origin

The Wonder

Best Editing

Aftersun - Blair McClendon

Blue Jean - Izabella Curry

Elizabeth: A portrait in parts - Joanna Crickman

Flux Gourmet - Mattyas Fekete

Nothing Compares - Mick Mahon

Best Costume Design