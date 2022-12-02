Netflix original musical film Scrooge: A Christmas Carol starring Luke Evans as Ebeneezer and Olivia Colman as the Ghost of Christmas Past is streaming now

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a new adaptation of arguably the most popular Christmas story of all time. Charles Dickens’ 1843 festive novel A Christmas Carol is one of the most adapted stories ever, and each version, from stage shows to The Muppets, brings something new to the tale.

This latest version is a sequel to the 1970 musical film Scrooge which starred Albert Finney as Ebeneezer, and Alec Guinness as Jacob Marley. The Netflix original animated film, written and directed by Stephen Donnelly, features music from the mind behind the 1970s classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

The film stars Luke Evans, best known for his roles in Beauty and the Beast, and the Alienist as Scrooge, whilst The Crown star Olivia Colman, plays the Ghost of Christmas Past. Jonathan Pryce, who starred in Game of Thrones and the Pirates of the Caribbean films, plays Scrooge’s late business partner, Jacob Marley. The film joins a raft of other Christmas movies, including Violent Night and Your Christmas or Mine, which have been released in cinemas and on streaming platforms this month

What is the plot of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol?

You probably know the story by now - wealthy but miserly Victorian businessman Ebenezer Scrooge refuses to celebrate the festive period - on Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him that if he doesn’t change his ways, he will be damned.

Scrooge is visited by three spirits – the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future - over the night, as they attempt to reform the old man. There are some slight deviations from the well trodden story - in this version, Scrooge’s miserly nature is explained as a result of his father often being indebted to others.

The story is told through original musical numbers from Leslie Bricusse, who worked on Doctor Dolittle, the 1970 Scrooge, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Like every other version of A Christmas Carol, with the exception of Blackadder’s, Scrooge learns to be a more caring and generous man, and rediscovers his love of Christmas, thanks to the three spirits.

Scrooge with the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come

Who is in the cast of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol?

Luke Evans as Ebenezer Scrooge

Olivia Colman as The Ghost of Christmas Past

Trevor Dion Nicholas as The Ghost of Christmas Present

Jonathan Pryce as Jacob Marley

Jessie Buckley as Isabel Fezziwig

James Cosmo as Mr. Fezziwig

Fra Fee as Harry Huffman

Johnny Flynn as Bob Cratchit

Zaris-Angel Hator as Beryl

Jemima Lucy Newman as Jen Scrooge

Devon Pomeroy as Kathy Cratchit

Giles Terera as Tom Jenkins

Homer Todiwala as Tamal

Rupert Turnbull as Tiny Tim

Is there a trailer for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZylTiyaWV8&ab_channel=Netflix

When is the release date of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol?