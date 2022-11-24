From Arthur Christmas to It’s a Wonderful Life there are plenty of festive movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this holiday season

Christmas is around the corner and there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than to stick on your favourite Christmas film, thankfully Amazon Prime Video has a huge collection for you to choose from.

Every year the streaming service puts together its collection of holiday movies, with festive hits including Arthur Christmas to It’s a Wonderful Life and a Christmas Carol.

To make things easier, we’ve reviewed their vast library and handpicked the best of the bunch. From something to keep the kids entertained to a romantic comedy or action and adventure, there’s something for everyone this holiday season.

Here’s the best Christmas films you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

1. Arthur Christmas When the unthinkable happens and Santa Claus misses one child this Christmas, it's up to Santa's youngest son Arthur to save the day (Pic: Sony Pictures Releasing)

2. It's a Wonderful Life One of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time, It's a Wonderful Life follows the story of George Bailey played by James Stewart and how an unlikely meeting with an angel named Clarence helps him to realise how very wonderful his life really is (Pic: Amazon Prime Video)

3. Love Actually Love Actually takes a look at nine connected stories of love around the holiday season. Featuring a star-studded cast it stars Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Laura Linney, Martine McCutcheon and Andrew Lincoln (Pic: Amazon Prime Video)

4. The Holiday A romantic comedy classic, The Holiday sees English Iris, played by Kate Winslett swap houses with Californian Amanda played by Cameron Diaz for the holiday season. (Pic: Amazon Prime Video)