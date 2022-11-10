The new menu features an array of festive treats

Greggs has unveiled its Christmas menu for 2022 which will see the return of its infamous festive bake.

The bakery chain is adding ten items to its seasonal menu, which includes some fan-favourites alongside some new treats for this year.

The menu launches across Greggs stores on 10 November and will be available for a limited period only.

Savoury items

Among the savoury items is a Pigs under Blankets Baguette, featuring pork sausages with smoked sweetcure bacon topped with pork, onion & sage stuffing, garnished with cranberry and port sauce in a white baguette. This is priced at £3.50.

Customers can also try a vegan alternative in the form of a Turkey-Free and Stuffing Baguette. The sandwich is made with sage and onion plant-based goujons, onion gravy and cranberry sauce, and costs £3.50.

The Festive Bake is priced at £1.80 and comprises a crumb topped pastry filled with pieces of cooked chicken, sage and onion stuffing and cooked sweetcure bacon, covered in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce.

The Vegan Festive Bake is also returning and features a puff pastry, filled with savoury flavour Quorn mycoprotein pieces, sage & onion stuffing balls and vegan bacon crumb, with a sage & cranberry sauce. It is also priced at £1.80.

Additionally, customers can enjoy a Christmas Lunch Soup made with diced smoked bacon, pork sausage, chicken, turkey, sage and onion stuffing and vegetables, blended with a mix of herbs and spices. This item costs £2.50.

From 6 December, Pigs in Blankets will be available from £3.50.

Festive drinks

In the hot festive drinks section of the menu, the following options are available:

Mint Mocha, from £2.30

Mint Hot Chocolate, from £2.30

Regular Salted Caramel Latte from £2.30

Cold Brew Latte - from £1.55

Cold Brew Caramel Latte - from £1.55

Sweet treats

For those with a sweet tooth, there are several desserts to choose from including:

