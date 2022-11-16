Netflix Christmas movies 2022: 12 best Xmas films to watch - from Falling for Christmas to Holidate
From Falling for Christmas to The Christmas Chronicles, there are plenty of movies to enjoy on Netflix this year
Christmas is nearly here and there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than to stick on your favourite Christmas film, thankfully Netflix UK has a huge library for you to choose from.
Every year the streaming service releases new movies for the holiday season and this year is no different. On 10 November, they released Falling for Christmas, the romantic comedy features Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan in her first film since 2013.
Whilst other hits include Home for Christmas, A Very Murray Christmas, The Christmas Chronicles and heart-warming animated movie Klaus.
To make things easier, we’ve reviewed their vast selection and handpicked the best of the bunch. From something for the kids to a romantic comedy or action and adventure, there’s something to keep everyone entertained this holiday season.
Here’s the best Christmas films you can watch on Netflix this holiday season.