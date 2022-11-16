From Falling for Christmas to The Christmas Chronicles, there are plenty of movies to enjoy on Netflix this year

Christmas is nearly here and there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than to stick on your favourite Christmas film, thankfully Netflix UK has a huge library for you to choose from.

Every year the streaming service releases new movies for the holiday season and this year is no different. On 10 November, they released Falling for Christmas, the romantic comedy features Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan in her first film since 2013.

Whilst other hits include Home for Christmas, A Very Murray Christmas, The Christmas Chronicles and heart-warming animated movie Klaus.

To make things easier, we’ve reviewed their vast selection and handpicked the best of the bunch. From something for the kids to a romantic comedy or action and adventure, there’s something to keep everyone entertained this holiday season.

Here’s the best Christmas films you can watch on Netflix this holiday season.

1. Falling for Christmas Lindsay Lohan is back in Falling for Christmas. Starring alongside Chord Overstreet, this romantic comedy tells the story of newly engaged heiress who ends up with amnesia after a skiing accident just before Christmas. Thankfully, the handsome cabin owner is there to give a helping hand (Pic: Netflix)

2. The Christmas Chronicles Starring Kurt Russell, The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce who hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve (Pic: Netflix)

3. A Very Murray Christmas A Very Murray Christmas stars the original Christmas crank Bill Murray as he rounds up an all-star cast for an evening of music and mischief (Pic: Netflix)

4. Home For Christmas Okay, so it's not actually a movie, but Home for Christmas is the ultimate festive boxset to binge watch this holiday season (Pic: Netflix)