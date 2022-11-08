The former Mean Girls actress will star alongside Glee’s Chord Overstreet

Lindsay Lohan is back with Netflix holiday comedy Falling for Christmas. The former Mean Girls actress will star in her first major movie since Paul Schrader’s The Canyon’s in 2013.

The actress and businesswoman who currently lives with husband Bader Shammas in Dubai has described working on the film as “almost like a rebirth”. In it she plays the role of Sierra Belmont, a spoiled heiress who loses her memory after a skiing accident leaving her with amnesia.

As well as starring as the lead, Lohan produced it alongside director Janeen Damian, with Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, and Michael Damian serving as writers.

This is the first of Lohan’s three-movie deal with Netflix, which also includes the new comedy Irish Wish, which is expected to be released in 2023.

So, when can you watch Falling for Christmas on Netflix and where was it filmed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Lindsay Lohan as Sierra and Chord Overstreet as Jake in Falling for Christmas (Pic: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

When is Falling for Christmas released?

Falling for Christmas will be released on Netflix on Thursday 10 November.

What’s the plot?

The romantic comedy tells the story of Sierra Belmont, played by Lohan, who is a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who injures herself during a skiing accident, leaving her with amnesia. With no one knowing who she is, good-looking lodge owner Jake, played by Chord Overstreet (Glee) looks after her whilst she starts the long road to recovery, just in time for the holiday season.

In a synopsis on their website, Netflix describes the plot as: “A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released the trailer for Falling for Christmas on 7 October. It includes an introduction by Lohan telling her fans she comes “bearing gifts”. The film is the first of Lohan’s in her new three-movie deal with Netflix. You can watch it below.

Who is in the cast?

Falling for Christmas features a star-studded cast. Lohan plays the role of Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged and entitled heiress alongside Overstreet who is the handsome lodge owner Jake who comes to her rescue.

Here is the cast lineup for Falling for Christmas:

Lindsay Lohan as Sierra Belmont

Chord Overstreet as Jake

Chase Ramsey as Terry Carver

Jack Wagner as Beauregard

Blythe Howard as Dr. Layla Monroe

Where was it filmed?

Falling for Christmas was filmed in Utah, America.

What has Lindsay Lohan said about Falling for Christmas?

Speaking to Netflix, Lohan described the film as: “a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy” adding “I miss doing those kinds of movies.

“All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven’t gotten to do that much in a lot of my films… When I’m flying off the hill, attempting to ski well and not doing it.”

