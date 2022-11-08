Previous winners include Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson

Chris Evans has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. The Captain America actor responded to the news by telling the publication: “My mom will be so happy.”

The news was announced on Monday 7 November on Stephen Colbert’s Late-Night Show. Evans, who is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel franchise, joins a long list of winners including Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

Evans was not live in the studio at the time of the announcement, but had recorded a pre-taped interview with 2016’s sexiest man alive winner Johnson. In the one minute segment Johnson tells Evans to “say something sexy” with Evans replying to the camera: “Go vote tomorrow.”

The pair will star in the upcoming Amazon holiday action film, Red One, which is directed by Jake Kasdan and is expected to be released in 2023.

So, who is Chris Evans, does he have a wife or girlfriend and what has he said about being voted the sexiest man alive? Here’s everything you need to know.

Chris Evans has been voted the sexiest man alive by People (Pic: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

Advertisement

Who is Chris Evans?

Evans was born in Boston in 1981, he started his acting career in 2000 starring in the TV series “Opposite Sex” and “Not Another Teen Movie” in 2001. From 2005 to 2007 he played the role of Johnny Storm in two of Marvel’s“Fantastic Four” films.

Evans gained widespread fame in 2011 when starred as Captain America in Marvel’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.” He has played the superhero in 10 Marvel films since then, finally laying down his iconic shield in “Avengers: Endgame”.

Since his role as Captain America he was gone on to star in Netflix’s The Gray Man and as Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story spinoff.

Does Chris Evans have a girlfriend?

Advertisement

Evans has not officially confirmed he has a girlfriend, however rumours have been growing that he is dating the Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. Speculation began in 2021 after Baptista followed him and his family members on Instagram and went to the next level when Evans shared a Halloween picture on social media of two pumpkins, which Baptista’s mother had allegedly made her profile picture.

Other famous faces Evans has been rumoured to have dated include Selena Gomez and Lily James. His last official girlfriend was actress, comedian and author Jenny Slate, whom he dated from 2016 to 2017.

Does Chris Evans have a wife?

Evans has never been married, but did share that it was “something I want” in his interview with People. Evans said: “That’s absolutely something I want,” adding: “Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends.”

Advertisement

How has Chris Evans reacted?

Upon hearing the news Evans told People: “My mom will be so happy,” adding: “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

The Captain America actor continued: “This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about, it feels like a weird form of humble bragging.

“Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he adds: “It’s ripe for harassment.”

“It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then…’

“I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

Advertisement