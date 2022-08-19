The actor penned a letter telling fans he has been struggling with anxiety for the around 20 years

Jonah Hill has revealed that he will no longer be promoting his films due to “anxiety issues.”

The actor, 38, penned a heartfelt letter, published by Deadline, that explained why he has decided to step back from film promotion.

Jonah, who is best know for roles in ‘Superbad’ and ‘21 Jump Street’, told fans that media appearances and public facing events have “exacerbated” his anxiety.

He said that it is an “important step to protect myself” after nearly 20 years of suffering from anxiety.

Jonah’s announcement follows the recent decision of Spider-man actor Tom Holland, who has removed himself from social media because it was “detrimental to my mental state.”

Holland is just one of several celebrities that have quit social media in recent months, including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and Camilla Cabello.

Jonah Hill has revealed his plan ahead of his documentary, Stutz, which he directed himself.

Actor Tom Holland has also recently opened up about his own mental health issues, telling fans he will be stepping back from social media

The documentary delves into the relationship Jonah has with his therapist Phil Stutz, who he has been seeing since 2017.

Stutz is seen in a frank discussion about mental health and Jonah’s experiences with the worsening anxiety attacks caused by his job.

Jonah has acknowledged that he is “privileged” to be able to take time off for his mental health, while adding that “I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety.”

Jonah said: “The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.”

The actor hopes those who watch his film will be encouraged to speak about their own experiences and seek the help they need.