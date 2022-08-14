Marvel star has deleted Instagram and Twitter

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Holland has announced he is taking a step back from social media for mental health reasons.

The Spider-Man actor, who is dating his MCU co-star Zendaya, will be deleting Instagram and other apps his phone, he said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He praised the work of charity Stem4 as he announced his break from social media.

Here is all you need to know:

Why is Tom Holland taking a break from social media?

In a video shared on Instagram, the movie star said that he finds the platforms “detrimental” to his mental health.

He told his followers: “I have taken a break from social media, for my mental health.

“Because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online.

“And ultimately it is very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

He continued in his post: “Hello and goodbye... I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about @stem4org .

“Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support - and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work.

“Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with - it would be greatly appreciated.

“There is a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop, where you can buy a t-shirt, and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive.

“Love to you all, and let’s get talking about mental health.”

Who is Tom Holland?

Born in 1996, he is a British actor perhaps best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has played the popular character in three stand alone films, including 2021’s smash-hit Spider Man: No Way Home.

Holland started out playing Billy Elliott in the West End musical adaption of the movie - playing the role from 2008 to 2010.

He then starred in the 2012 movie The Impossible with Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts.

As well as playing Spider-Man, he starred in the animated Spies in Disguise film with Will Smith in 2019, 2021’s Chaos Walking and 2022’s Uncharted.

Is he dating Zendaya?

He has been in a relationship with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya since November 2021.

In a post celebrating his 26th birthday earlier this year, the Emmy-winning actress described Holland as “the one who makes me the happiest”.

The Emmy award-winning actress, 25, shared a black and white photo on Instagram where Holland can be seen hugging her from behind as she looks off into the distance with a beaming smile.

She captioned the post: “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest.”

In the last three Spider-Man films, Holland has starred as hero Peter Parker while Zendaya has played his love interest MJ.