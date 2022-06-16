A new version of Rickrolling, called getting Krissed, has led to rumours being spread online that Zendaya and Tom Holland are expecting

Social media platforms cater to different audiences, and an inside joke on one site can end up getting interpreted completely differently on another site.

Unfortunately for Zendaya ( Dune , Euphoria ) and Tom Holland ( Spider-Man: No Way Home , Uncharted ), this is exactly what has happened, with a hoax video from TikTok kick starting rumours about a potential pregnancy on Twitter .

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know.

What are the pregnancy rumours about?

The rumours regarding Zendaya’s alleged pregnancy began on TikTok as part of what is essentially a modern day equivalent of Rickrolling.

In the video, a clip has been edited together to make it look like the actress posted a picture of an ultrasound to her Instagram, with a comment from actress Marisa Tomei, who plays Holland’s version of Aunt May in the recent Spider-Man films.

Zendaya attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

At the end of the TikTok it then cuts away to Kris Jenner dancing to Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, which, instead of being Rickrolled, is called getting Krissed.

As is standard for social media, the video has made its way from TikTok to Twitter but, given that the two platforms have different audiences, those on Twitter seemingly didn’t get the memo about getting Krissed, and talk of Zendaya’s supposed pregnancy began to spread.

What did Zendaya say about the rumours?

While Zendaya didn’t directly address the rumours specifically, she did post to her Instagram stories to let her followers know she wasn’t impressed with the discussion going on over on Twitter.

She wrote: “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter.

“Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly.”

How long have Zendaya and Tom Holland been dating?

Holland and Zendaya are the third iteration of Spider-Man leads to get together, following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

While they were first rumoured to be dating back in 2017, they both denied the romance at the time, and both of them went on to date other people - Zendaya with Australian actor Jacob Elordi ( Euphoria , The Kissing Booth 3 ), and Holland with English actress Nadia Parkes (Domina, Starstruck).

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Their relationship was confirmed back in July last year after they were seen kissing in a car.

Chatting to GQ in November, Holland explained that, at the time, they didn’t really want to come out as a couple publicly yet.

He said: “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.

“I don’t think it’s about not being ready [for our relationship to be outed]. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In the same interview, Zendaya added that the public obsession with their relationship “was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive”.

She said: “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own…

“I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”