Following the announcement that season two is on its way, Netflix has revealed that it will be bringing Squid Game into the real world with a new reality TV show

Netflix’s hit series Squid Game took the world by storm last year, becoming the platform’s number one show of all time and clocking in at 1.65 billion hours streamed within the 28 days of its release.

The bloody Korean thriller follows Seong Gi-hun, as well as 455 other players, as they compete in a series of deadly games in a bid to win ₩45.6 billion grand prize.

Now, hot off the heels of greenlighting a second season of the series , Netflix has announced that it is bringing the show to life with Squid Game: The Challenge - this is everything you need to know.

What is Squid Game: The Challenge?

At the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday (14 June), Netflix announced that a new reality TV show based on the hit series Squid Game would be making its way to the platform.

Thankfully the stakes won’t be life or death for the contestants in this real life version, however the show will remain similar to the original show in a number of other ways - namely, 456 participants battling it out in a series of games in order to win a huge cash prize.

Have you got what it takes to make it to the end of Squid Game? (Photo: Netflix)

The show will consist of 10 episodes and comes after social media star Mr Beast made his own unofficial Squid Game competition on YouTube in November, which has since racked up more than 250 million views.

Mr Beast’s video received praise from Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who said he “loved it”, whereas Netflix has not commented on it.

The competition is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios, and it will be filmed in the UK.

How much is the prize?

The cash prize up for grabs at the end of Squid Game: The Challenge is set to be the biggest in TV history - a whopping $4.56 million, which is roughly £3,771,120.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, said: “Squid Game took the world by storm with [Hwang Dong-hyuk’s] captivating story and iconic imagery.

“We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.

The prize money for the show is set to be the biggest in TV history (Photo: Netflix)

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end.”

It’s unclear how the prize will be distributed amongst the contestants - will it be a one winner takes all like the original show, or will it be split between a certain number of surviving finalists?

How can I apply?

Netflix has launched a huge open casting call searching for English language speakers from around the world to take part in the game. The condition that contestants must speak English is perhaps a controversial one considering that the original Squid Game was entirely in Korean.

To apply, head over to Squid Game Casting, where you’ll see the option to choose between US casting, UK casting and global casting.

When you choose UK casting, you’ll then be redirected to a new casting webpage , where you need to register to apply for the show.

What would your strategy be? (Photo: Netflix)

To begin your application, you must agree to all the eligibility requirements, which states:

You are, or will be at least, 21 years old at the time of applying for Squid Game: The Challenge

You have the right to legally reside in the UK

You will be available to take part in the program for up to four weeks, currently anticipated to be in early 2023. Note that this may change without notice

You will have a valid passport for the whole period of filming if selected and have the right to and be able to travel to all locations as specified

You are not employed or engaged and have not been previously employed or engaged by any company within the All3 Media Group and/or Netflix and you are not an immediate relative of an employee of or worker for any company within the All3 Media Group and/or Netflix

Then you must complete the registration process which requires you to enter your name, email, mobile phone, birthday and nationality.

From there, you need to upload a one minute long video telling the casting team about yourself and why you want to take part in Squid Game: The Challenge. You should talk about what your game plan would be and what you would do with the cash prize if you won.