Season 2 of Korean Netflix show Squid Game has been given the ‘green light’ and will feature the boyfriend of the killer doll Young hee

Netflix officially announced that the horror action series Squid Game would be renewed for a second season.

The confirmation came with an eerie teaser trailer which featured the creepy giant killer doll from the ‘red light, green light’ scene in season one of the show.

It’s no surprise that the series has been renewed - season one of Squid Game became Netflix’s most popular show after its release, with 1.65 billion hours streamed in the first four weeks.

Almost a year after its release, it remains at the top spot by a comfortable margin, with twice as many streams as the next most popular release, Money Heist season five.

How did Netflix confirm Squid Game season 2?

Netflix shared a 10-second teaser trailer showing the deadly doll from season one being switched back on, with a number two appearing in its camera/eye.

Netflix also shared a message from show director, Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

In the message, Hwang thanked fans for loving and watching the show, and also revealed some details about season two.

He said: “And now Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. [...] The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s, Cheol-su.”

Lee Jung-jae will return as Gi-hun

Who will be in Squid Game season 2?

Hwang’s message revealed that certain cast members will definitely be returning.

Gi-hun was the protagonist in the first season, also known as Player 456, who managed to beat the game and escape with his life.

He is played by Lee Jung-jae, who is known for his roles in Korean language dramas Chief of Staff and Triple.

The Front Man is the masked gamesmaster who devised all the sadistic challenges.

He is played by Lee Byung-hun, who starred as Kim Soo-hyeon in the action thriller I Saw the Devil, and Eugene Choi in the Korean Netflix historical drama series Mr. Sunshine.

Cheol-su the boyfriend of killer doll Young-hee will feature in season 2

The man in the suit refers to the man who recruited Gi-hun and many other competitors to take part in the game.

He is played by Gong Yoo, who will be recognisable for his role as Seok-woo in the zombie horror film Train to Busan, and for playing Han Yoon-jae in the Netflix sci-fi series The Silent Sea.

Young-hee is the doll from the first Squid Game challenge who shot hundreds of competitors and made it clear to the survivors that the games were not going to be exactly like the ones they played at school.

Cheol-su is likely another doll that will have more carnage in store for a new band of desperate competitors - it is not yet clear who will voice Cheol-su.

When is the release date of Squid Game season 2?

An official release date has not yet been announced, and unfortunately it doesn’t seem likely that the second season will arrive imminently.

In March, Hwang told Variety that a script hadn’t been written yet, and on another occasion he said that he hoped a second season would be out by the end of 2024.

The first season was 12 years in the making, although production only got off the ground in 2019, two years before the show debuted on Netflix in September 2021.

If season two also takes two years of filming and post-production, then a release date of Summer 2024 could be on the cards if production gets underway soon.

Is there a trailer?

There is not a full trailer available yet, as filming of the new season has not yet begun.

However, Netflix has released a 10-second teaser which gives very little away but is sure to build excitement among the millions of fans of the show.