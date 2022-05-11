The final episode of gritty crime drama Ozark aired last month and fans had to bid goodbye to the Byrd family

Ozark follows Marty, a financial adviser, who moved his reluctant family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, planning to launder half a billion dollars of dirty money for a tetchy drug lord.

Seen as the poor man’s Breaking Bad when it first dropped on Netflix in 2017, the series came into its own and gained a huge fan following.

When season four part one was released in January it became the most popular original series on the platform that week, topping 4 billion views.

Ozark will not be renewed for a fifth season

But now that the show has wrapped and with no plans for a fifth season, a deep void will be left in Netflix’s armoury of new content.

There is clearly an appetite for more Ozark stories, and further exploration of the universe could prove to be a goldmine for ailing Netflix.

Will there be an Ozark spinoff, who could be in it, and what has showrunner Chris Mundy said?

Will there be an Ozark spinoff?

An Ozark spinoff has not been confirmed by the streaming giant just yet, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not happening.

Netflix has been in the business of cancelling shows recently, with Meghan Markle’s Pearl being one high profile victim, as the platform struggles to contain its financial woes.

However, the most popular Netflix shows - Stranger Things, The Witcher, and Squid Game - all have safe futures.

With the success of Ozark behind it, a new show set in the same universe could be a very safe bet, especially considering Netflix’s success with Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.

What has Chris Mundy said?

Regarding an Ozark spinoff, Mundy told TVLine “It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch. There’s nothing definitive.

“We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show so there’s obviously going to be some interest there.”

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in Ozark season 4 (Credit: Netflix)

What could the spinoff be about?

*spoilers ahead for Ozark season 4*

The dramatic events of the season 4 finale offer some insight into who could feature in a spinoff series and who has been put out of the running.

An obvious contender to lead an Ozark universe show would have been Ruth, but owing to her death in the finale, she’ll probably be indisposed.

Yet, Ruth can’t be ruled out entirely, as a prequel series could bring her back and look at her life before the Byrde’s came onto the scene.

Wendy and Martin Byrde are left alive at the end of Ozark, but their story feels complete, and the new show wouldn’t be a spinoff if it focused on the same main characters, so it’s doubtful they would return in a leading capacity.

Mundy added that any show that is connected to Ozark would have to be “its own distinct thing.”

Other avenues that could be explored in a shared universe show include Omar Navarro’s drug cartel down in Mexico which was an integral but lesser seen presence.