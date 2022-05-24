The final season of the Breaking Bad prequel comes to Netflix this month

Following a protracted shoot caused by a global pandemic and cast illness, the final season of Better Call Saul is now halfway through.

Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic, had to stop filming for more than a month after having a heart attack whilst shooting a scene.

But once Odenkirk was given a clean bill of health he was able to continue filming, and the shoot wrapped in February.

Season six will complete Saul’s story, catch up to his introduction in Breaking Bad, and eventually go beyond where the original series ended.

Odenkirk is back as the series frontman, the dodgy but kind-hearted lawyer Saul, and he will not be the only Breaking Bad alum to feature in the final season of the show.

*Major SPOILERS ahead*

Who is in the cast of Better Call Saul season 6?

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman

As previously mentioned, Odenkirk is back and this season will see him take on the frustratingly Howard Hamlin, who he had really started to mess with in season five.

It’s also likely that he will be drawn into the messy rivalry between Gus and Lalo that will reignite following the botched assassination attempt on Lalo in the season five finale.

As this is the final season of Better Call Saul, it will also follow Jimmy past the events of Breaking Bad and onto his life as Gene Takovic, which viewers have only glimpsed in short black and white teasers at the start of each season.

Odenkirk was a writer for Saturday Night Live in the ‘90s, but really came to fame in Breaking Bad.

He also played Bill Oswalt in season one of Fargo, and took on the lead role in action drama Nobody.

The cast of Better Call Saul reunite for the final season of the Breaking Bad spin off

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Kim is a fellow lawyer and Saul’s love interest as of season five.

In some ways her trajectory follows that of Breaking Bad’s Walter White, as she becomes less moral as each season progresses.

The final season will see Kim and Saul scheme to take down Howard and get a win for the clients in the Sandpiper case.

Kim has been noticeably absent in the Gene Takovic scenes, so whether she will end the season still married to Saul, or even alive, remains to be seen.

Seehorn played Michelle York in political comedy series Veep and provided the voice of Ida in the Netflix children’s animation, Ridley Jones.

She also played Debbie Harper in the adult animation series The Harper House.

Bryan Cranston as Walter White

No, it’s not a mistake, producers revealed that Cranston will be making a return to the Breaking Bad universe in at least a couple of episodes this season.

Saul Goodman is introduced in season two, episode eight of Breaking Bad when Walter and Jesse seek his advice to help Badger get out of some legal trouble.

It has not been confirmed how Saul will encounter Walter again, but it must be at some point after he first met him in Breaking Bad.

Aside from Breaking Bad, Cranston is known for playing Hal in the comedy series Malcolm in the Middle.

Cranston previously pulled out the bald cap for a Walter White reprisal in the sequel film El Camino.

Aron Paul as Jesse Pinkman

It’s two for two, as Jesse will also be back for the show’s last hurrah.

Jesse met Saul the same as Walter did in Breaking Bad, and it’s likely that in this season they will be together when Saul meets them again.

There is potential for Jesse to appear in the post-Breaking Bad life of Saul, as in El Camino we learn that Jesse found his way to freedom and a new life.

Paul other roles include playing Todd Chavez (who is clearly styled on Jesse) in animated comedy series BoJack Horseman.

He also played Eddie Lane in drama series The Path, and Tobey Marshall in the racing movie Need For Speed.

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

The retired cop fixer for a drug cartel, Mike is one of Better Call Saul’s shining bad-asses.

His unconventional friendship with Saul has been explored through earlier seasons, but the pair are not yet as tight as they are in Breaking Bad.

Banks will be recognised for his roles as Professor Hickey in Community, and Pappy McAllan in the post-war movie Mudbound.

Better Call Saul returns in April

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin

Howard is Saul’s former boss who is constantly focused on how to increase his bottom line.

Season five saw Howard tormented by Kim and Saul, as they sent a prostitute to his business lunch and put hair remover in his shampoo.

Season six could see Howard pushed until he either breaks or retaliates against the pair.

Fabian’s other credits include playing Phil in comedy drama series Special, and as Reece Getty in Lucifer.

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

The fast food entrepreneur and sociopathic drug lord, Gus owns half the drugs in New Mexico.

His goal in season six will be to eradicate the competition and secure his position as the drug boss in the state.

Esposito was the narrator is Dear White People and had roles in other prestige shows including Star Wars spin off The Mandalorian and anti-superhero series The Boys.

Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca

Lalo is the nephew of Hector Salamanca, and while Hector goes on to have an explosive presence in Breaking Bad, Lalo does not appear in the series.

Having survived a well-orchestrated assassination attempt in season five, Lalo is now out for revenge on those who tried to kill him.

Dalton played Jack Duquesne in Marvel series Hawkeye and appeared as Lito’s agent in the sci-fi series Sense8.

Michael Mando as Nacho Varga

Nacho is last seen running from Lalo’s estate having betrayed him and now facing brutal payback if Lalo catches up with him.

Nacho is another character not seen in Breaking Bad, so his prospects are not looking good.

Mando previously played Vic in the sci-fi thriller series Orphan Black and took on the role of Marc-André David in the French language drama series Les Bleus de Ramville.

When is Better Call Saul season 6 out?

The first episode of season six of Better Call Saul will be released on Netflix on 19 April.

The first batch of seven episodes will be released weekly before taking a break.

The final episodes of season six will be released from 12 July.