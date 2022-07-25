Everything new on Netflix UK this August, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, family entertainment, documentaries, films, and international series

Once again, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s August releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this August, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Top Picks

Drama

The Sandman | Friday 5 August

Neil Gaiman adaptation starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, and Jenna Coleman. A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

Locke & Key Season 3 | Wednesday 10 August

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat -- the most dangerous one yet -- looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. A coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family from Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House).

High Heat | Wednesday 17 August

When clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family - and a serial killer.

The Girl in the Mirror | Friday 19 August

After surviving a bus accident in which almost all her classmates die, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no memory of the incident... or of her past. Her home is full of memories that are not hers, and both amnesia and trauma cause her to experience night terrors and visions that she cannot clarify. With the help of her parents and friends, unknown to her, she will try to uncover the mystery surrounding the accident while struggling to recover her life and her identity.

Comedy

Never Have I Ever (Season 3) | Friday 12 August

Final season of the comedy drama from Mindy Kaling. Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Chad and JT Go Deep | Tuesday 23 August

Chad Kroeger and JT Parr take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues. But when one of their causes accidentally leads to their cancellation, they use their activism to win back the good graces and trust of the culture.

Mo | Wednesday 24 August

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. Heartfelt comedy created and executive produced by Mo Amer (The Vagabond, Black Adam) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy, Mr. Robot).

Family

Super Giant Robot Brothers | Thursday 4 August

Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack.

Lost Ollie | Wednesday 24 August

An epic adventure about a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. Peter Ramsay (Into the Spiderverse) directs and Jonathan Groff (Glee), Mary J Blige (The Umbrella Academy) and Jake Johnson (New Girl) star in this adaptation of Ollie’s Odyssey by William Joyce.

Documentaries

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ‘99 | Wednesday 3 August

Woodstock ‘99 was supposed to be a millennium-defining celebration of peace, love and great music. Instead, the festival degenerated into an epic mess of fires, riots and destruction. Utilizing rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this three-part docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed and music that fueled days of utter chaos.

I Just Killed My Dad | Tuesday 9 August

Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath.

Untold: The Girlfriend that Didn’t Exist | Tuesday 16 August

Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te’o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football’s golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy.

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 | Tuesday 23 August

Born out of the playgrounds of New York City, the “AND1 Mixtape Tour” took streetball to the masses, challenging convention and picking up a team of basketball misfits along the way. “The Rise and Fall of AND1” traces the journey of how three young friends with a dream of bringing greater acclaim to the game they loved, connected with the underground artform of streetball, and ended up flipping the billion-dollar basketball industry on its head.

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul | Tuesday 30 August

In the summer of 2007, news broke that an NBA referee was being investigated for gambling on his own games, igniting a media storm and sending the NBA, FBI and sports fans into crisis. That referee was Tim Donaghy and the story didn’t just start and end with him, but wound its way from the small town bookies of the Philadelphia suburbs to lining the pockets of the notorious New York crime families and worldwide sports gambling underworld. One further Untold documentary arrives September 6.

I Am A Killer Season 3 | Tuesday 30 August

First-person killer testimonies, insider access into the prison system and exceptional contributors present unparalleled insight into the minds and motivations of these real-life murderers.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Lady Tamara | Thursday 4 August

The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family.

Instant Dream Home | Wednesday 10 August

Instant Dream Home is part home renovation show and part heist movie: a group of families are in for the surprise of their lives, with their homes about to be totally transformed and radically improved… in just one day! Hosted by Danielle Brooks.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 | Wednesday 10 August

Sima Taparia is back helping single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new – with wishlists ranging from man-buns, to an “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian” diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. 8 hour-long episodes.

Selling the OC | Wednesday 24 August

Spinoff of Selling Sunset. A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

Internationals

Kakegurui Twin | Thursday 4 August

Mary Saotome, a girl from an average family, enrolls as an honor student in Hyakkao Private Academy. The school has a strict hierarchical system determined by gambling: students who fall into debt due to gambling must live their school lives as “house pets.” Can Mary Saotome carve out a future for herself?

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist | Wednesday 10 August

Dramatisation of one of the most famous bank robberies in Argentinian history.

A Model Family | Friday 12 August

Crime thriller. Dong-ha, on the verge of bankruptcy and divorce, accidentally discovers a dead man’s money and becomes desperately intertwined with a criminal organization.

Royalteen | Wednesday 17 August

A love story about living with your mistakes, conquering your fears and breaking the internet. When prince Karl Johan (Mathias Storhøi) and Lena (Ines Høysæter Asserson) start to develop feelings for each other, Lena is charmed but also sceptical: the future king is a regular figure in the tabloids and the gossip blogs – one of them was run anonymously by Lena herself.

Kleo | Friday 19 August

1987: Shortly after liquidating a businessman in West Berlin on behalf of a secret Stasi commando, top East German spy Kleo is arrested, denounced by the Stasi and even betrayed by her own grandfather. After two years in prison, the Berlin Wall suddenly falls and Kleo is released. But she soon realizes that the conspiracy against her is much more complicated than she thought, and that an ominous red suitcase is the key to it all. Kleo thus embarks on a revenge spree that leads her through the anarchic Berlin, improvised electro clubs and Mallorcan fincas all the way to Chile’s Atacama Desert – with the West Berlin policeman Sven constantly on her tail, chasing the case of a lifetime.

Netflix Original Movies

Wedding Season | Thursday 4 August

Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings— but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be. Pallavi Sharda (Lion, Save Your Legs!) and Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, How I Met Your Father) star.

Carter | Friday 5 August

“Carter” must reclaim his identity and successfully complete his mission on time in this one-scene, one-cut action film. Two months into a deadly pandemic that devastated the US and North Korea, “Carter” awakens, with no recollections of his past. A strange voice in his ears gives him orders. A bomb in his head may go off at any time — unless he rescues the girl who is the sole antidote to the virus.

13: The Musical | Friday 12 August

After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. Eli Golden, Debra Messing, and Josh Peck star.

Day Shift | Friday 12 August

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

Look Both Ways | Wednesday 17 August

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s life diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to LA to pursue her career. In both journeys throughout her twenties, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak and rediscovers herself. Lili Reinhart stars.

Seoul Vibe | Friday 26 August

Action thriller. Worldwide excitement is escalating in Seoul in the days leading up to the opening of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The fashion is old school, the music is sentimental and the racing is the best in the world. The drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team receive an offer they can’t refuse and become mired in a VIP slush fund investigation.

Me Time | Friday 26 August