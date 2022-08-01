The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic series about the Lord of Dreams, is coming to Netflix on Friday 5 August

The series – which follows Morpheus, Lord of Dreams, on a quest to take back his stolen possessions – stars Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie amongst others.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Sandman.

What is it about?

The eponymous Sandman is Morpheus, the God of sleep and dreams… and nightmares. Chasing down an escaped nightmare, Morpheus (or Dream of the Endless, as he’s also known) is captured and imprisoned by a sorcerer – the time Dream spends away from his realm causes the waking world to break down, leading to untold damage in the fabric of reality. Damage Dream must fix as soon as he escapes.

The official Netflix synopsis describes the series as “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

Is it based on a comic?

Yes, it is! The Sandman comic ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996, and was later particularly successful as a collected graphic novel.

Who stars in The Sandman?

Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine and Tom Sturridge as Dream. They’re stood close, illuminated in the dark by blurry streetlights (Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Tom Sturridge plays Dream of the Endless. Sturridge has previously starred in The Hollow Crown, Sweetbitter, and Velvet Buzzsaw. More recently, he’s appeared in the HBO series Irma Vep, playing Mira’s ex-partner.

Jenna Coleman plays Johanna Constantine, a professional exorcist. Coleman has previously starred in Victoria, The Serpent, and Waterloo Road, but is probably still best-known as the best Doctor Who companion, Clara.

Gwendoline Christie plays Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil. Christie is best-known for playing Brienne of Tarth in the Game of Thrones series, but you might also know her from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay or crime drama Top of the Lake: China Girl. She was also in Star Wars, playing Captain Phasma.

They’re joined by David Thewlis (Landscapers), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten), Asim Chaudry (People Just Do Nothing), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place), Stephen Fry (It’s A Sin), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Sandman?

The adaptation was developed by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer (Batman Begins), and Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman).

The majority of episodes were directed by Jamie Childs (Doctor Who), with Mike Barker (To Kill a King), Andrés Baiz (Narcos), Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) and Louise Hooper (Flesh & Blood) also directing.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Sandman?

The Sandman will be released as a boxset on Netflix on Friday 5 August, with all episodes available from 8am GMT.

How many episodes is The Sandman?

There are 10 episodes in the first series of The Sandman, each around 40 minutes to an hour in length.

Is there going to be a second series of The Sandman?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed either way, but initial signs certainly seem positive. We’ll update this piece with more information once it becomes available.

Why should I watch The Sandman?