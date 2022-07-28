Alicia Vikander stars in Irma Vep, a new television remake of the 1996 satire of the film industry

Irma Vep, a new television adaptation of the 1996 film of the same name, is coming to Sky and NOW TV on Tuesday 2 August.

The series, which stars Alicia Vikander, is a satire of the film industry, following an actor through the production of a questionable reboot of a classic movie.

Here’s everything you need to know about Irma Vep.

What is Irma Vep about?

The official synopsis for Irma Vep explains that “Irma Vep revolves around Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as [the character] Irma Vep in a television series adaptation of the French silent film serial Les Vampires.

“Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge.”

Is Les Vampires a real film?

Yes, it is! Les Vampires (1915) is a classic of French cinema. At 7 hours long, it’s also one of the longest films in history too.

Who stars in Irma Vep?

Alicia Vikander as Mira in Irma Vep, sat in an ornate French room (Credit: HBO)

Alicia Vikander stars as Mira, the increasingly disillusioned actor playing Irma Vep. Vikander is best known for films like Ex Machina and Tomb Raider, as well as appearances in The Green Knight, Jason Bourne, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Vincent Macaigne plays René, the director of the Les Vampires reboot. Macaigne has previously starred in News from Planet Mars, Agnus Dei, and La Loi de la jungle.

They’re joined by Tom Sturridge (The Sandman), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Adria Arjona (Good Omens), Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia) and Vivian Wu (Station 19) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Irma Vep?

Olivier Assayas (who wrote and directed the 1996 film) writes and directs all eight episodes of the new Irma Vep television series.

Assayas is best known for the films Cold Water and Personal Shopper, and has collaborated a number of times with Juliette Binoche and Kristen Stewart.

Is there a trailer for Irma Vep?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Irma Vep?

All eight episodes of Irma Vep will be available to watch on Sky and NOW TV from Tuesday 2 August.

How many episodes is Irma Vep?

There are eight episodes to the Irma Vep television series, each around an hour long.

Where can I watch the 1996 film version of Irma Vep?

A subtitled version of Irma Vep (1996) can be streamed for free on the BFI Player website , albeit with a subscription to the service.

Les Vampires can be found on the Criterion Channel streaming service (or, alternately, on YouTube).

Why should I watch Irma Vep?