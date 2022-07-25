Here’s your guide to new releases coming to streaming service Apple TV+ in August 2022

Several new seasons and original TV shows are coming to Apple TV+ this August.

With the streaming wars in full swing following the launch of Paramount Plus in June, new monthly content is a must for any platform hoping to compete in the increasingly competitive market.

Apple TV+ is releasing new a slew of new comedy, drama, children’s and sci-fi shows next month.

Here is your guide to everything that’s coming to Apple TV+ in August 2022:

TV Shows

Friday 5 - The Snoopy Show Season 2

The second season of the children’s show based on the Peanuts comic strip follows the iconic white beagle.

Snoopy will be joined by his best friend Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts gang for a series of adventures in this six-episode long second season.

The Snoopy Show

Friday 12 - Five Days at Memorial

The new drama series based on the novel of the same name by American journalist Sheri Fink follows the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina on Memorial Hospital in New Orleans, which suffered massive damage in the disaster.

Vera Farmiga stars as a doctor at the hospital who works at the intensive care unit of the hospital during the hurricane, which causes five days of power outages.

Staff at the hospital were forced to make difficult decisions as conditions at the hospital worsen and the facilities are overwhelmed.

Five Days at Memorial

Friday 19 - Bad Sisters

This dark comedy series follows the Garvey sisters, who promise to look after each other following the death of their parents.

The series stars Anne Marie-Duff, who is known for the Salisbury Poisonings and Sharon Horgan, who starred in This Way Up.

Friday 19 - Surfside Girls

This ten-part children’s adventure series follows two young girls, Sam and Jade, who plan to spend their summer holidays surfing and sunbathing.

However, when they meet a ghost, they embark on an adventure that involves an old pirate ship and a horde of cursed treasure.

The series is adapted from Kim Dwinell’s graphic novel of the same name.

Friday 26 - See season 3

The third and final season of the dystopian sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa lands on Apple+ at the end of the month.

See is set in a brutal future where humanity has lost its sense of sight and has had to develop new forms of survival.

Jason Momoa in See season 3

When two sighted children are born, they are hunted by the queen’s army for witchcraft, and Baba Voss, played by Momoa, must protect them.

The final season will follow Voss, as he leaves his self-imposed exile when a devastating new weapon threatens his tribe.

Films

Friday 5 - Luck

Luck is the only new film coming to Apple TV+ next month.

It is an animated comedy which uncovers a conspiracy as it reveals that the rival organisations of good luck and bad luck have secretly been controlling everyone’s lives for millennia.

Eva Noblezada plays Sam Greenfield, a perpetually unlucky woman who is transported to the land of luck,n and Simon Pegg plays Bob, a talking black cat who acts as Sam’s guide.